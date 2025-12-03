Lifeward Broadens Reimbursement Coverage for ReWalk 7 Personal Robotic Exoskeleton as Humana Medicare Advantage Plan Issues Prior Authorization Approval

Humana and UnitedHealthcare, which granted authorization in November, are the two largest Medicare Advantage providers in the U.S., accounting for 47% of all Medicare Advantage enrollees

This latest approval will help enhance timely access to cutting-edge personal exoskeleton solutions for individuals with spinal cord injury

Reimbursement coverage is expected to give Lifeward stronger revenue and cash flow dynamics to scale growth

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd., (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology designed to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, announced today that it received prior authorization from Humana Medicare Advantage Plan for a ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton. This marks the second national Medicare Advantage Plan, following UnitedHealthcare a few weeks ago, to make the important decision to support members living with spinal cord injury by facilitating access to this life-changing technology.

By approving coverage for the ReWalk 7 under its Medicare Advantage Plan, Humana continues to show leadership in embracing innovative medical technologies and widening reimbursement pathways for beneficiaries. The approval reflects Humana’s dedication to meeting the needs of members with disabilities and their families, providing more reliable and predictable access to personal exoskeletons as part of a comprehensive care strategy.

“Nationally nearly half of all Medicare Advantage enrollees are now eligible for prior authorization and reimbursement for ReWalk 7,” said Mark Grant, CEO of Lifeward. “This prior authorization approval from a Humana Medicare Advantage Plan represents another significant milestone in payer adoption of the ReWalk Exoskeleton. As coverage broadens and prior authorizations accelerate, we are seeing stronger predictability in reimbursement, healthier cash flow dynamics, and a clearer foundation for scalable, sustainable growth in the U.S. market.”

In 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) implemented a formal reimbursement pathway for personal exoskeletons. Since then, Lifeward has continued to submit claims on behalf of beneficiaries enrolled in both traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans. As payer adoption expands, the Company is experiencing an accelerating pace of prior authorization approvals, an encouraging signal of growing recognition of the clinical and functional value of personal exoskeleton technology.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions spanning the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings, as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products, including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, AlterG Anti-Gravity System, ReStore Exo-Suit, and MyoCycle FES System. Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany.

Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore®, and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

