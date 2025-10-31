SUBSCRIBE
Lifecore Biomedical to Report Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025, on November 6, 2025

Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern

CHASKA, Minn., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025, on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after market close. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, members of Lifecore’s senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the results.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit the Investor Events & Presentations page of Lifecore’s website at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for 30 days.
  
About Lifecore Biomedical
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

CONTACT: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com 

Tim Brons (Media)
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com 

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
Lifecore Biomedical
952-368-6244
ryan.lake@lifecore.com

