Lifecore Biomedical to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

February 27, 2025 | 
2 min read

CHASKA, Minn., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences and industry events. Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

  • TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference
    Details: Paul Josephs, chief executive officer, will deliver a corporate presentation and Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings
    Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, March 4, 2025, 9:50 – 10:20 a.m. ET
    Conference Dates: March 3-5, 2025
    Location: Boston, MA
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum
    Details: Mr. Josephs will participate in a fireside chat and Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings
    Fireside Chat Date/Time: Wednesday, March 19, 2025, 3:00 – 3:35 p.m. ET
    Conference Dates: March 18-19, 2025
    Location: Virtual
  • DCAT Week 2025
    Details: Lifecore team will participate in meetings with current and prospective customers and attend networking events
    Conference Dates: March 17-20, 2025
    Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the TD Cowen presentation may be accessed via a link on Lifecore’s investor website on the Investor Events & Presentations page at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Lifecore website following the conference.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

CONTACT: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information: Vida Strategic Partners Stephanie Diaz (Investors) 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com Ryan D. Lake (CFO) Lifecore Biomedical 952-368-6244 ryan.lake@lifecore.com

