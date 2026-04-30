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Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7, 2026

April 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced the Company will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, prior to market open. Management will conduct a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) that day to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update. 

Participants can access the conference call live via webcast on the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/. Participants who wish to ask a question may join by phone at 800-715-9871 and use passcode 9826247. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Lexicon website.  

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals  
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Lexicon has a pipeline of drug candidates in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity and metabolic disorders, and other cardiometabolic indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.   

For Investor and Media Inquiries:  
Lisa DeFrancesco   
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.  
lexinvest@lexpharma.com  


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