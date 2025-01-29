Leveragen Announces Strategic Collaboration with Moonlight Bio to Advance T Cell Therapies Using Proprietary Fully Human Single-Domain Antibody Technology

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leveragen Inc., a Boston-based biotech company specializing in next-generation genetic models for antibody discovery, today announced a strategic collaboration with Moonlight Bio, a Seattle-based biotech company pioneering advanced T cell therapies. This partnership aims to develop cutting-edge T cell therapies to address some of the most challenging and difficult-to-treat cancers.









The collaboration integrates Leveragen’s proprietary Singularity Sapiens Mouse platform, a groundbreaking tool for generating fully human single-domain antibodies, with Moonlight Bio’s expertise in T cell engineering. Together, the two companies seek to create T cell therapies with enhanced functionality, persistence, and efficacy, overcoming significant barriers in the treatment of solid tumors.

“Leveragen’s mission is to drive innovation in the fight against life-threatening diseases, and expanding our fully human single-domain antibody technology into transformative T cell therapies aligns seamlessly with this vision,” said Weisheng Chen, Founder and CEO of Leveragen. “Through this partnership with Moonlight Bio, we are combining our state-of-the-art antibody discovery platform with their advanced cell engineering capabilities to develop T cell therapies that have the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients.”

“At Moonlight Bio, we are dedicated to delivering T cell therapies that break through barriers obstructing successful outcomes in solid tumors – the vast majority of the global cancer disease burden,” said Jordan Jarjour, Moonlight Bio’s CSO. “Leveragen’s Singularity Sapiens Mouse platform is a powerful tool for generating fully human single-domain antibodies with properties that could optimally translate into advanced T cell therapies, particularly when combined with the tools and technologies that the Moonlight Bio team is advancing. We are very excited to collaborate with Leveragen as we explore and create new solutions in this space.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Leveragen will spearhead the discovery of fully human single-domain antibodies against therapeutic targets and Moonlight Bio will oversee the preclinical development of T cell therapies.

This collaboration highlights Leveragen’s leadership in single-domain antibody discovery and its commitment to advancing immunotherapy through innovative science and transformative applications.

About Leveragen

Leveragen is a genetic engineering company at the forefront of developing next-generation models for antibody discovery and biologics innovation. Leveragen’s flagship platform, the Singularity Sapiens Mouse, is designed to produce heavy chain-only antibodies from the entire human VH repertoire precisely integrated into the mouse genome. By eliminating conventional antibody interference and faithfully replicating human immunoglobulin gene expression, the platform optimizes B cell development and generates robust immune responses, enabling the efficient derivation of fully human single-domain antibodies with unsurpassed diversity, affinity, and developability. This proprietary platform accelerates the discovery and development of diverse therapeutic modalities, including bispecifics, ADCs, CAR T, and mRNA-based treatments. Headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, Leveragen collaborates with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology leaders to drive next-generation therapeutic development. For more information, visit http://www.leveragen.com.

About Moonlight Bio

Moonlight Bio, Inc. is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle, WA aiming to develop potency enhanced T cell therapies that provide new hope for patients suffering from cancer. Moonlight’s core technologies were illuminated by nature itself and are designed to confront the disappointing reality that therapies for solid tumors are simply not potent enough to generate the deep and durable responses that patients urgently need. To learn more, connect with Moonlight Bio on LinkedIn and visit us at http://www.moonlightbio.us/.

