Levee Medical Awarded ~$2 Million NIH SBIR Phase II Grant to Advance Research Supporting the Voro® Urologic Scaffold

National Cancer Institute award focuses on the next phase of clinical and product development for Voro

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levee Medical, a medical device company focused on improving outcomes for men undergoing prostate cancer surgery, today announced that it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The two-year grant (Grant No. 1R44CA314945-01), effective August 1, 2026, provides approximately $2 million in non-dilutive funding. Selected through NCI's competitive peer-review process, the project was evaluated for scientific and technical merit, along with its potential impact.

Funding will be used for clinical data collection, investigator training, design control activities and other initiatives supporting continued development of the Voro Urologic Scaffold. The announcement follows the completion of patient enrollment in ARID II, Levee Medical's multicenter, randomized pivotal trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of Voro in men undergoing robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy.

"Levee Medical has approached the development and clinical evaluation of the Voro with care and discipline, both in its management of the trial and its engagement with participating investigators," said Mohummad Minhaj Siddiqui, MD, FACS, Professor and Chief of Urology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. "This grant creates an opportunity to deepen the evaluation of a novel device and build on the progress already underway. I am encouraged by the company's thoughtful and responsible approach to the program."

"We are deeply grateful to NCI and NIH for their support and for the collaborative role federal agencies play in helping promising medical technologies move forward," said Bruce Choi, Founder and CTO of Levee Medical. "Urinary incontinence after prostatectomy can profoundly affect a man's quality of life, and there remains significant opportunity to improve recovery outcomes for these patients. This award allows us to broaden our clinical partnerships and continue developing Voro for the men and families affected by this complication."

The NIH SBIR program helps U.S. small businesses pursue research and development with the potential for commercialization and public benefit. This funding complements Levee Medical's ongoing PMA program and overall development strategy for the Voro Urologic Scaffold.

About Levee Medical

Levee Medical is dedicated to advancing solutions that aim to reduce complications associated with surgical treatment for prostate cancer. The Voro Urologic Scaffold is the first product Levee Medical plans to bring to market. This device is limited to investigational use and is not approved for commercial use in the United States or any other country.

For more information, visit www.leveemedical.com.

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SOURCE Levee Medical