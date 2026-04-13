Leukogene Therapeutics Announces Two Presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 Highlighting MHC Class II-Engager Immunotherapies

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AML--Leukogene Therapeutics, Inc., an early‑stage oncology company developing MHC class II-engager immunotherapies for immunologically cold cancers, today announced two poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026 in San Diego, California. The presentations highlight Leukogene’s MHC class II engager lead development candidates in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and pancreatic cancer.

The first poster is titled “MHC class II engager immunotherapy for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (Poster Board #24, Poster #5552)”.

The second poster is titled “MHC class II targeted immunotherapy in the treatment of pancreatic cancer (Poster Board #23, Poster #5551)”.

These presentations will focus on an MHC class II-directed strategy in hematological cancers and solid tumors designed to recruit and activate anti-tumor immune cells, with the goal of converting immunologically “cold” tumors into more inflamed, “hot” lesions that respond better to immunotherapy. The company has developed a robust preclinical data package with evidence of single agent and combination efficacy, underscoring the potential of this approach to address a major unmet need in aggressive malignancies.

Both posters will be presented during the Immunology poster session titled “Bi- and Tri-Specific Antibody Therapies” on April 21, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time in Poster Section 6 at the San Diego Convention Center.

“Acute myeloid leukemia and pancreatic cancer remain among the most lethal and treatment‑resistant cancers, and there is a pressing need for more effective and durable therapies,” said Sandeep Gupta, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Leukogene Therapeutics. “These AACR presentations emphasize the potential of our MHC class II-engager platform to reshape immune responses in both hematologic and solid tumors, and they represent an important step toward bringing new immunotherapy options to patients with limited choices.”

About Leukogene Therapeutics

Leukogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative MHC class II directed immunotherapies for patients with immunologically “cold” and treatment‑resistant cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, and solid tumors such as pancreatic cancer, NSCLC and others. The company’s proprietary M2T™ platform is designed to harness and redirect the immune system through MHC class II-engaging mechanisms to deliver potent, selective anti‑tumor activity while aiming to preserve normal tissues. For more information, please visit www.leukogene.com.

Media Contact

Sandeep Gupta

Leukogene Therapeutics, Inc.

Email: guptas@leukogene.com