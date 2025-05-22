Letitia Bridges, MD, MBA, appointed to Chief Quality Officer at The Permanente Federation

Visionary physician leader to oversee national coordinated efforts that support and advance Kaiser Permanente's acclaimed levels of high-quality care

OAKLAND, Calif., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Permanente Federation has appointed Letitia Bridges, MD, MBA, to the National Permanente Leadership Team as executive vice president and chief quality officer and co-chair of the Kaiser Permanente National Quality Committee.

As chief quality officer at The Permanente Federation, Dr. Bridges oversees coordination of national clinical quality care programs across Kaiser Permanente for its nearly 12.6 million members. The Federation is the national leadership and consulting organization for Permanente Medical Groups and their more than 25,000 physicians. Permanente Medical Groups, Kaiser Foundation Health Plans, and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals together comprise Kaiser Permanente.

In addition to her new national role, Dr. Bridges serves as regional medical director of Quality and Clinical Analysis for the Southern California Permanente Medical Group (SCPMG). She is also a member of the board of directors for The Southeast Permanente Medical Group and Hawaii Permanente Medical Group.

"An innovative and visionary thinker, Dr. Bridges exemplifies a passion for Permanente Medicine," said Ramin Davidoff, MD, co-CEO of The Permanente Federation. "As an experienced physician leader, she is known for always going the extra mile for our patients and colleagues. We are thrilled to have Dr. Bridges bring her strength as an operations strategist, her business savvy, and her fair and approachable style to the National Permanente Leadership Team."

Dr. Bridges brings more than 17 years of medical and leadership experience at Kaiser Permanente into her new role. She has held a variety of leadership positions within the organization dedicated to maintaining and advancing high-quality care that delivers value and superior outcomes for patients.

Kaiser Permanente's physician-led, integrated care model focuses on prevention, screening, treatment, and research to drive continuous improvement in care quality standards that have gained national recognition. In the 2024 National Committee for Quality Assurance’s annual report, Kaiser Permanente's commercial and Medicare plans rated highest or tied for highest for overall treatment, prevention, equity, and patient experience among competitors in every geographic region served.

Before assuming her regional and national positions, Dr. Bridges served as the area medical director and chief of staff for Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center. There she led more than 600 physicians providing care for 275,000 members in various facilities including a Kaiser Permanente hospital, a contracted hospital, and 14 medical office buildings in Woodland Hills and West Ventura.

Dr. Bridges joined SCPMG in 2008. She served as assistant area medical director for the geriatrics, palliative, and continuing care service line, vice chair of National Surgical Core Group, physician director of Perioperative Services, physician leader of Medicare Acceleration Strategy, physician leader of care in the home initiatives, and physician director of Care Without Delay. She is board certified in general and laparoscopic surgery by the American Board of Surgery.

Dr. Bridges earned her undergraduate degree from Rice University, attended medical school at Washington University in St. Louis, and completed an academic residency in the department of General Surgery at University of California, Los Angeles. During her residency, she also pursued a full-time MBA, with a focus on operational strategy, from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About the Permanente Medical Groups



The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of more than 25,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente — an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine, care that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered and physician-led, to nearly 12.6 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled by state-of-the art facilities and technology, to provide world-class preventive and complex care centered in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation



The Permanente Federation LLC is the national leadership and consulting organization for the Permanente Medical Groups, which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the Permanente Medical Groups to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine — care that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered and physician-led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation, and performance improvements across the Permanente Medical Groups to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming health care delivery.

