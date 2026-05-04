SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

LENZ Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights on May 11, 2026 and Attend Upcoming Investor Conference

May 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmologic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia in adults, today announced that it will host a webcast on Monday, May 11, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. EDT to report its first quarter 2026 financial results and recent corporate highlights.

To participate in the conference call via telephone, dial (800) 715-9871 (Domestic) or (646) 307-1963 (International) and enter code 1358554. The live webcast can be accessed here and on the LENZ Therapeutics website at www.LENZ-tx.com in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the event.

In addition, company management will host one-on-one meetings at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference on May 13–14, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About LENZ Therapeutics
LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is commercializing VIZZ in the United States and continues to establish licensing partnerships internationally to provide access to VIZZ globally. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.VIZZ.com and www.LENZ-tx.com.

Contacts:
Dan Chevallard
LENZ Therapeutics
IR@LENZ-Tx.com


Southern California Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Court Filed Bankruptcy 3d illustration
Earnings
Moderna beats revenue expectations with $389M, but litigation dogs earnings
May 1, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Calendar page flipping sheet close up blur background business schedule planning appointment meeting concept
Earnings
Amgen positions MariTide as potential ‘best monthly’ obesity drug
May 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Half open secret door new opportunities concept vector illustration, fear of the unknown, step inside the future, what is behind, what is there.
Earnings
Merck drops early-stage TROP ADC, keeps deal doors open as Keytruda clock ticks
April 30, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Team of businesspeople in paper ship finding the way forward. Manager and team leader concept, vector illustration.
Earnings
Lilly’s weight loss pill reaches brand new patients, even without full-court marketing press
April 30, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong