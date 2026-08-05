LeMaitre Q2 2026 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants, and services, today reported Q2 2026 results, announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25/share, and provided guidance.

Q2 2026:

Sales $70.4mm, +10% (+10% organic) vs. Q2 2025



Gross margin 72.1% (+210 bps)



Op. income $20.4mm (+26%)



Op. margin 29%



EPS $0.74 (+23%)



Cash up $9.0mm sequentially to $376.2mm





Artegraft sales increased 34% in the quarter. Grafts (+23%), carotid shunts (+18%), and patches (+4%) each posted records, as did EMEA (+18%), APAC (+18%) and the Americas (+5%). Catheters were down 11% in the quarter due to recall-driven overstocking in Q2 2025. Q2 organic growth was 12% excluding catheters.

Gross margin of 72.1% was up 210 bps due to higher prices, mix shift, and operational efficiencies. Operating income of $20.4mm (+26%) also benefited from headcount restraint: 660 at 6/30/2026 vs. 658 at 6/30/2025.

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “Our focus on the Artegraft international launch paid off in Q2. The product is now approved in 56 countries, accounting for 21% of sales. So our largest product is now our fastest-growing product. To underpin the Artegraft launch and pave the way for RFA, we continue to build our sales force, go direct in new countries and we’re now undertaking six international warehouse expansions. $376m of cash provides strategic optionality.”

Business Outlook

Q3 2026 Guidance Q4 2026 Guidance Full Year Guidance Sales $66.3mm - $68.3mm

(Mid $67.3mm, +10%, +11% org.) $71.1mm - $73.1mm

(Mid $72.1mm, +12%, +12% org.) $274.3mm - $278.3mm

(Mid $276.3mm, +11%, +11% org.) Gross Margin 72.2% 72.6% 72.4% Op. Income $17.3mm - $18.8mm

(Mid $18.1mm, -11%, +7% adj.) $19.8mm - $21.2mm

(Mid $20.5mm, +9%) $75.3mm - $78.2mm

(Mid $76.8mm, +13%, +19% adj.) Op. Margin (Mid) 27% 29% 28% EPS $0.66 - $0.71

(Mid $0.69, -9%, +11% adj.) $0.75 - $0.81

(Mid $0.78, +15%) $2.84 - $2.94

(Mid $2.89, +15%, +21% adj.)

* Q3 2025 results included a non-recurring benefit from the Employee Retention Tax Credit. Non-GAAP adjusted figures exclude this benefit. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP projected results is included.

Quarterly Dividend

On July 28, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.25/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 3, 2026, to stockholders of record on August 20, 2026.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 19, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $100.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 18, 2027, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP financial performance measures. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic" or “adjusted.” The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. Additionally, the Company has provided percentages for operating income and EPS guidance adjusted to exclude the effects of the employee retention tax credit received in 2025. Management believes that viewing projected growth in operating income and EPS excluding those effects provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s projected profitability.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, our ability to maintain historic levels of profit growth; our ability to increase the selling prices of our products; the status of our regulatory approvals, compliance with regulatory requirements, and the potential for adverse regulatory findings or enforcement actions arising from inspections, audits, or other regulatory reviews, affecting our ability to market and sell our products domestically and internationally; competition from other medical device companies and alternative medical technologies; our ability to source, acquire, and integrate acquisitions; our dependence on sole- or limited-source suppliers; our ability to engage sales call points other than vascular surgeons; disruptions to our information technology systems or breaches of our information security systems; our implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; our ability to procure, process, and preserve human tissue and comply with relevant regulatory requirements; the impact of a disruption in our manufacturing facilities; our ability to navigate the risks inherent in operating internationally; our ability to transition to direct sales models in certain international territories; the occurrence of litigation relating to product liability, employment matters, intellectual property, contract disputes, and other matters; the occurrence of product defects or recalls; our ability to service and repurchase our debt; the dilutive effect of a conversion of our debt; our ability to navigate executive officer transitions and retain key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property; volatility in the price of our common stock; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

Gregory Manker

Director of Business Development and Investor Relations

ir@LEMAITRE.COM





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,625 $ 28,244 Short-term marketable securities 349,615 330,876 Accounts receivable, net 35,682 33,610 Inventory and other deferred costs 70,503 70,422 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,872 5,080 Total current assets 488,297 468,232 Property and equipment, net 29,591 26,997 Right-of-use leased assets 19,998 15,762 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 30,544 33,089 Deferred tax assets 734 759 Other assets 5,440 4,906 Total assets $ 640,549 $ 615,690 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,236 $ 3,646 Accrued expenses 22,880 29,411 Acquisition-related obligations 380 322 Lease liabilities - short-term 3,439 2,944 Total current liabilities 29,935 36,323 Convertible senior notes, net 169,091 168,645 Lease liabilities - long-term 17,724 14,003 Deferred tax liabilities 1,998 1,735 Other long-term liabilities 1,459 1,468 Total liabilities 220,207 222,174 Stockholders' equity Common stock 245 244 Additional paid-in capital 236,161 228,407 Retained earnings 206,017 184,715 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,165 ) (2,411 ) Treasury stock (17,916 ) (17,439 ) Total stockholders' equity 420,342 393,516 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 640,549 $ 615,690





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Net sales $ 70,382 $ 64,232 $ 136,933 $ 124,103 Cost of sales 19,618 19,258 37,773 37,709 Gross profit 50,764 44,974 99,160 86,394 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 14,408 14,895 28,923 29,107 General and administrative 11,110 10,396 23,156 20,883 Research and development 4,847 3,541 8,907 7,636 Total operating expenses 30,365 28,832 60,986 57,626 Income from operations 20,399 16,142 38,174 28,768 Other income (expense): Investment income 3,386 2,980 6,710 5,883 Interest expense (1,302 ) (1,299 ) (2,602 ) (2,589 ) Other income (loss), net (294 ) 247 (421 ) 249 Income before income taxes 22,189 18,070 41,861 32,311 Provision for income taxes 5,139 4,291 9,132 7,521 Net income $ 17,050 $ 13,779 $ 32,729 $ 24,790 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.61 $ 1.43 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.60 $ 1.42 $ 1.08 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 22,858 22,614 22,830 22,592 Diluted 24,531 22,892 24,505 22,896 Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.50 $ 0.40





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Operating activities Net income $ 32,729 $ 24,790 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 5,285 5,200 Stock-based compensation 4,027 3,990 Amortization of issuance costs on convertible notes 446 433 Non-cash investment income (805 ) - Provision for inventory write-downs 1,548 1,030 Provision for credit losses 333 337 Foreign currency transaction effect on income 145 (279 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivables (2,877 ) (5,299 ) Inventory and other deferred costs (1,935 ) (3,454 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,363 ) 1,676 Accounts payable and other liabilities (6,475 ) (1,250 ) Accrued interest - 2,156 Net cash provided by operating activities 31,058 29,330 Investing activities Purchases of short-term marketable securities (231,434 ) (17,849 ) Purchases of property and equipment (5,096 ) (2,725 ) Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired (158 ) (95 ) Proceeds from short-term marketable securities 212,489 - Net cash used in investing activities (24,199 ) (20,669 ) Financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,728 3,072 Deferred payments for acquisitions (95 ) (1,433 ) Payment of withholding taxes in connection with net settlement of equity awards (477 ) (605 ) Common stock cash dividend paid (11,427 ) (9,037 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,271 ) (8,003 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (207 ) 909 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,619 ) 1,567 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,244 25,610 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 26,625 $ 27,177





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 43,454 62 % $ 41,321 64 % $ 85,050 62 % $ 80,279 65 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 22,137 31 % 18,840 29 % 42,424 31 % 35,799 29 % Asia Pacific 4,791 7 % 4,071 7 % 9,459 7 % 8,025 6 % Total Net Sales $ 70,382 100 % $ 64,232 100 % $ 136,933 100 % $ 124,103 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Net income as reported $ 17,050 $ 13,779 $ 32,729 $ 24,790 Interest (income) expense, net (2,084 ) (1,681 ) (4,108 ) (3,294 ) Amortization and depreciation expense 2,662 2,648 5,285 5,200 Provision for income taxes 5,139 4,291 9,132 7,521 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,767 $ 19,037 $ 43,038 $ 34,217 Adjusted EBITDA percentage increase 20 % 26 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended June 30, 2026 Net sales as reported $ 70,382 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (352 ) Adjusted net sales $ 70,030 For the three months ended June 30, 2025 Net sales as reported $ 64,232 Net impact of divestitures excluding currency (365 ) Adjusted net sales $ 63,867 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended June 30, 2026 $ 6,163 10 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth (excluding catheters): For the three months ended June 30, 2026 Net sales as reported $ 70,382 Catheter net sales as reported (6,895 ) Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (352 ) Adjusted net sales $ 63,135 For the three months ended June 30, 2025 Net sales as reported $ 64,232 Catheter net sales as reported (7,754 ) Adjusted net sales $ 56,478 Adjusted net sales increase (excluding catheters) for the three months ended June 30, 2026

$ 6,657 12 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the three months ending September 30, 2026 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 67,300 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 489 Adjusted projected net sales $ 67,789 For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Net sales as reported $ 61,046 Adjusted net sales $ 61,046 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending September 30, 2026 $ 6,743 11 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the three months ending December 31, 2026 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 72,100 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 162 Adjusted projected net sales $ 72,262 For the three months ended December 31, 2025 Net sales as reported $ 64,453 Adjusted net sales $ 64,453 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending December 31, 2026 $ 7,809 12 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the year ending December 31, 2026 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 276,300 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (1,749 ) Adjusted projected net sales $ 274,551 For the year ended December 31, 2025 Net sales as reported $ 249,602 Net impact of divestitures excluding currency (1,839 ) Adjusted net sales $ 247,763 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2026 $ 26,788 11 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income growth: For the three months ending September 30, 2026 Operating income per guidance (midpoint) $ 18,100 Projected operating income $ 18,100 For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Operating income as reported $ 20,312 Impact of employee retention credit (3,380 ) Adjusted operating income $ 16,932 Adjusted projected operating income increase for the three months ending September 30, 2026 $ 1,168 7 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income growth: For the year ending December 31, 2026 Operating income per guidance (midpoint) $ 76,800 Projected operating income $ 76,800 For the year ended December 31, 2025 Operating income as reported $ 67,912 Impact of employee retention credit (3,380 ) Adjusted operating income $ 64,532 Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2026 $ 12,268 19 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per share growth: For the three months ending September 30, 2026 Earnings per share per guidance (midpoint) $ 0.69 Projected earnings per share $ 0.69 For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Earnings per share as reported $ 0.75 Impact of employee retention credit (0.13 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.62 Adjusted projected earnings per share increase for the three months ending September 30, 2026 $ 0.07 11 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per share growth: For the year ending December 31, 2026 Earnings per share per guidance (midpoint) $ 2.89 Projected earnings per share $ 2.89 For the year ended December 31, 2025 Earnings per share as reported $ 2.52 Impact of employee retention credit (0.14 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 2.38 Adjusted projected earnings per share increase for the year ending December 31, 2026 $ 0.51 21 %



