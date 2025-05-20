SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Legend Biotech to Host Investor Event During the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

May 20, 2025 
SOMERSET, N.J., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, will host a live webcast event for investors on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. ET) during the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL.

During the webcast, Ying Huang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Mythili Koneru, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, will host expert clinicians as they review the latest updates from the CARTITUDE development program.

Investors and other interested parties may join the live webcast through this weblink or visit Legend Biotech’s website under Events and Presentations.

About Legend Biotech
With over 2,600 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. The company is at the forefront of the CAR-T cell therapy revolution with CARVYKTI®, a one-time treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, which it develops and markets with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. Centered in the US, Legend is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CARVYKTI’s patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, the company plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jessie Yeung
Tel: (732) 956-8271
jessie.yeung@legendbiotech.com

PRESS CONTACT:
Mary Ann Ondish
Tel: (914) 552-4625
media@legendbiotech.com


New Jersey Events
