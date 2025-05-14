Legend Biotech Reports First Quarter 2025 Results and Recent Highlights

CARVYKTI ® (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) net trade sales of approximately $369 million

Over 6,000 patients treated to date

Initiated CARVYKTI ® clinical production at the Tech Lane facility

Received positive CHMP opinion to add statistically significant improvement in overall survival from CARTITUDE-4 study to CARVYKTI ® label

label Australia’s TGA approved CARVYKTI ® in second-line plus settings for multiple myeloma patients

in second-line plus settings for multiple myeloma patients Cash and cash equivalents, and time deposits of $1.0 billion, as of March 31, 2025, which Legend Biotech believes will provide financial runway into the second quarter of 2026

SOMERSET, N.J., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, today reported its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results and key corporate highlights.

“CARVYKTI, underpinned by its continued strong commercial performance, continues to set the standard for CAR-T therapies in multiple myeloma,” said Ying Huang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech. “We believe our achievements from this past quarter, including capacity expansion and additional global approvals, are setting the stage for Legend Biotech to achieve company-wide profitability by next year. As we unlock new markets and meet growing global demand, we believe our manufacturing expansion and commercial execution will maintain CARVYKTI’s market leadership position and enable us to deliver our differentiated cell therapy to more patients around the world.”

Regulatory Updates

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) provided a positive opinion for CARVYKTI ® on its CARTITUDE-4 overall survival (OS) update where a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement was achieved. The Summary of Product Characteristics will contain progression-free survival (PFS), OS, and safety information based on second interim analysis.

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved the registration of CARVYKTI® for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy, including an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD) and a proteasome inhibitor (PI), and are refractory to lenalidomide or who have received at least three prior lines of therapy, including a PI, an IMiD, and an anti-CD38 antibody.

Key Business Developments

Treated over 6,000 clinical and commercial patients to date.

In the first quarter of 2025, initiated clinical production of CARVYKTI ® at the Tech Lane facility in Ghent, Belgium. The company expects to initiate commercial production at the Tech Lane facility by the end of 2025, providing expanded capacity to meet global demand.

at the Tech Lane facility in Ghent, Belgium. The company expects to initiate commercial production at the Tech Lane facility by the end of 2025, providing expanded capacity to meet global demand. Published Legend Biotech’s second annual Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report, covering fiscal year 2024 data, which aligns with the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical sector standards, the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, and references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards; the report underscores Legend Biotech’s dedication to the long-term wellbeing and success of its company, its employees, and the patients it serves.

Cash and cash equivalents, and time deposits of $1.0 billion, which Legend Biotech believes will provide financial runway into the second quarter of 2026, when Legend Biotech anticipates potentially achieving an operating profit excluding unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents, and time deposits were $1.0 billion as of March 31, 2025.

License Revenue: License revenue was $9.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $12.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease of $2.9 million was solely attributed to revenue recognized pursuant to Legend Biotech’s license agreement with Novartis for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of LB2102 and other potential CAR-T therapies selectively targeting DLL-3 (the “Novartis License Agreement”). This revenue is recognized over time as Legend Biotech conducts a Phase 1 clinical trial for LB2102. The decrease resulted from the timing of the underlying activities performed in connection with such trial.

Collaboration Revenue: Collaboration revenue was $185.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $78.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due to an increase in revenue generated from sales of CARVYKTI® in connection with our collaboration and license agreement with Janssen (the "Janssen Agreement").

Cost of Collaboration Revenue: Cost of collaboration revenue was $69.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $49.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to Legend Biotech’s share of the cost of sales in connection with CARVYKTI® sales under the Janssen Agreement and expenditures to support expansion in manufacturing capacity.

Cost of License and Other Revenue: Cost of license and other revenue was $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $5.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and consisted of costs recognized in connection with the Novartis License Agreement.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $101.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $101.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due to research and development activities in cilta-cel with two frontline clinical trials ongoing during 2025, offset by a decrease in other cilta-cel research and development activities.

Administrative Expenses: Administrative expenses were $31.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $31.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Administrative expenses remained relatively flat, with an increase in staffing-related expenses due to higher headcount, offset by lower IT expenses due to the timing of completion of existing projects or the initiation of new projects compared to same period in the prior year.

Selling and Distribution Expenses: Selling and distribution expenses were $41.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $24.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due to increased costs associated with commercial activities including expansion of the sales force due to growing sales of CARVYKTI®.

Net Loss: Net loss was $100.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $59.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Adjusted Net Loss: Adjusted net loss was $27.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to an adjusted net loss of $85.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



About Legend Biotech

With over 2,600 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. The company is at the forefront of the CAR-T cell therapy revolution with CARVYKTI®, a one-time treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, which it develops and markets with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. Centered in the US, Legend is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CARVYKTI’s patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, the company plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS Three Months Ended

March 31, US$’000, except share and per share data 2025 2024 REVENUE License revenue 9,348 12,181 Collaboration revenue 185,615 78,481 Other revenue 90 3,329 Total revenue 195,053 93,991 Cost of collaboration revenue (69,497 ) (49,101 ) Cost of license and other revenue (1,847 ) (5,638 ) Research and development expenses (101,924 ) (100,964 ) Administrative expenses (31,463 ) (31,929 ) Selling and distribution expenses (40,969 ) (24,223 ) Loss on asset impairment (970 ) — Finance costs (5,061 ) (5,475 ) Finance income* 12,056 13,870 Other (expense)/income, net* (54,508 ) 49,681 LOSS BEFORE TAX (99,130 ) (59,788 ) Income tax expense (1,786 ) (5 ) LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (100,916 ) (59,793 ) Attributable to: Ordinary equity holders of the parent (100,916 ) (59,793 ) LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT Basic (0.27 ) (0.16 ) Diluted (0.27 ) (0.16 ) ORDINARY SHARES USED IN LOSS PER SHARE COMPUTATION Basic 367,525,855 364,010,429 Diluted 367,525,855 364,010,429

*Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to present finance income as a separate line item and to combine other income/(expense),net for comparative purposes





LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 US$’000 US$’000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 98,810 99,288 Advance payments for property, plant and equipment 545 374 Right-of-use assets 107,224 101,932 Time deposits — 4,362 Intangible assets 2,082 2,160 Collaboration prepaid leases 182,613 172,064 Other non-current assets 5,583 6,056 Total non-current assets 396,857 386,236 CURRENT ASSETS Collaboration inventories, net 30,933 23,903 Trade receivables 369 6,287 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets 182,040 130,975 Pledged deposits 70 70 Time deposits 563,678 835,934 Cash and cash equivalents 441,702 286,749 Total current assets 1,218,792 1,283,918 Total assets 1,615,649 1,670,154 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 58,143 38,594 Other payables and accruals 116,810 166,180 Government grants 535 532 Lease liabilities 5,341 4,794 Tax payable 14,009 20,671 Contract liabilities 39,535 46,874 Total current liabilities 234,373 277,645 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Collaboration interest-bearing advanced funding 305,745 301,196 Lease liabilities long term 51,724 44,613 Government grants 6,058 6,154 Total non-current liabilities 363,527 351,963 Total liabilities 597,900 629,608 EQUITY Share capital 37 37 Reserves 1,017,712 1,040,509 Total ordinary shareholders’ equity 1,017,749 1,040,546 Total equity 1,017,749 1,040,546 Total liabilities and equity 1,615,649 1,670,154





LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Three Months Ended March 31, US$’000 2025 2024 LOSS BEFORE TAX (99,130 ) (59,788 ) CASH FLOWS (USED IN)/PROVIDED BY, OPERATING ACTIVITIES (103,754 ) 15,518 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 256,640 (396,148 ) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 667 831 NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 153,553 (379,799 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net 1,400 (343 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 286,749 1,277,713 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE YEAR 441,702 897,571 ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and bank balances 1,005,450 1,156,674 Less: Pledged deposits 70 359 Time deposits 563,678 258,744 Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of financial position 441,702 897,571 Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of cash flows 441,702 897,571

RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS MEASURES

We use Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per Share (which we sometimes refer to as “Adjusted EPS” “ANL per Share”) as performance metrics. Adjusted Net Loss and ANL per share are not defined under IFRS, are not a measure of operating income, operating performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS, and are subject to important limitations. Our use of Adjusted Net Loss has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. For example:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted Net Loss does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements.

Adjusted Net Loss excludes unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss which resulted primarily from changes in the intercompany loan balances and cash balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and EUR.

Adjusted Net Loss does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs.

In addition, Adjusted Net Loss excludes such as share based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.



Also, our definition of Adjusted Net Loss and ANL per Share may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies.

However, we believe that providing information concerning Adjusted Net Loss and ANL per Share enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We use Adjusted Net Loss as a performance metric that guides management in its operation of and planning for the future of the business. We believe that Adjusted Net Loss provides a useful measure of our operating performance from period to period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We define Adjusted Net Loss as net loss adjusted for (1) non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, impairment loss, and (2) unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss mainly related to intercompany loan balances and cash deposit balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and EUR.

ANL per Share is computed by dividing Adjusted Net Loss by the weighted average shares outstanding.

A reconciliation between Adjusted Net Loss and Net Loss, the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, has been provided in the table below.