Leaders Come Together to Advance the Industry at Veeva Summit

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, BeOne Medicines, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Pfizer, and Sanofi among biopharmas sharing strategies that set future direction

Veeva to showcase innovations, including deep industry-specific Veeva AI in Vault Platform and Veeva applications

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced highlights of its upcoming Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, where leaders across life sciences and Veeva exchange impactful ideas and innovations. BeOne Medicines, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Merck, and Pfizer are among the leaders coming together September 3-4 in Boston to share how they are advancing clinical, regulatory, safety, and quality.

Veeva will highlight advancements in software, data, and business consulting, including Veeva AI. The AI for life sciences, Veeva AI is built into the Vault Platform with direct and secure access to Vault data, documents, and workflows. Customers will learn more about the deep Veeva AI Agents being delivered for Veeva applications and how they can use Veeva AI to create their own custom agents.

More than 100 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit sessions showcase the latest advances and inspire new thinking, including:

Accelerating development and manufacturing by connecting systems and processes

Merck streamlines clinical with unified operations and data management and standardizes data cross-functionally with a single pharmacovigilance platform.









FUJIFILM Biotechnologies moves from a site-based approach to a global quality management system to drive consistency for greater visibility and control.









BeOne Medicine modernizes regulatory, increasing efficiency and strengthening compliance with multi-health authority submissions.

Improving trial oversight and collaboration among sites, sponsors, and CROs

Immunovant improves study oversight in outsourced trials with real-time access to CRO data to save time and prevent errors.









Sanofi streamlines study training with a single, inspection-ready solution, eliminating disconnected systems across study teams and site staff.









Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) improves engagement with sponsors and CROs and shares a site perspective.

"Leaders come to Veeva R&D and Quality Summit eager to share their experiences knowing that new ideas can be the difference in getting needed medicines to patients faster. This openness helps the entire community to learn from each other and move the industry forward," said Jim Reilly, president of Veeva Development Cloud.

At Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, more than 2,000 attendees will exchange ideas with colleagues. The event is open exclusively to life sciences professionals who can register and stay up to date on the agenda at veeva.com/Summit.

About Veeva Systems



Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 32 and 33), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Deivis Mercado



Veeva Systems



925-226-8821



deivis.mercado@veeva.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leaders-come-together-to-advance-the-industry-at-veeva-summit-302535201.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems