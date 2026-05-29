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Press Releases

LB Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Events

May 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LBRX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for schizophrenia, bipolar depression, adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder, and other neuropsychiatric diseases, today announced that members of its executive team, will present and participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Time: Presentation available on the LB Pharmaceuticals website

The webcasts for the presentation and fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” page section under the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.lbpharma.us/, where a replay of the webcasts will be archived.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder and other neuropsychiatric diseases. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the opportunity to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a balanced clinical activity and tolerability profile that provides a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of a broad range of neuropsychiatric diseases.

Media and Investor Contact
Ellen Rose
erose@lbpharma.us


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