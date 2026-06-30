LB Pharmaceuticals Appoints Christopher Zergebel as Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LBRX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for schizophrenia, bipolar depression, adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder, and other neuropsychiatric diseases, today announced the appointment of Christopher Zergebel as Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations.

Mr. Zergebel, a seasoned biotechnology executive with more than 25 years of global development operations experience, brings deep expertise in growing and leading cross-functional teams including clinical operations, data management, and project and portfolio management.

“We are pleased to welcome Chris to the LB team as we focus on the execution of multiple clinical programs and indications for LB-102,” said Heather Turner, Chief Executive Officer. “With the Phase 3 trial in schizophrenia and Phase 2 trial in bipolar depression underway, and the expected initiation early next year of a Phase 2 trial in adjunctive major depressive disorder, his deep operational expertise and ability to align strategy with execution will be instrumental as we advance LB-102 and continue to scale our organization.”

Prior to joining LB Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Zergebel served as Vice President, Development Operations at Cellectis Biologics, where he led global clinical development strategy and operations from early stage through post approval trials. Prior to Cellectis, Mr. Zergebel held senior leadership roles where he was responsible for establishing and optimizing development operations functions, overseeing R&D budgets, and successfully executing clinical programs. He has successfully led clinical operations for programs resulting in regulatory submissions and approvals and has built global project management and clinical infrastructure capabilities. Mr. Zergebel holds a B.A. in Biology from Boston University.

“I am delighted to join LB at this exciting time,” said Christopher Zergebel, Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations. “LB-102 is a unique molecule with the potential to meaningfully address a range of unmet needs for patients with both psychosis and mood disorders. With three late-stage clinical programs now active or planned, I look forward to drawing on my experience and working closely with the team to ensure rigorous and efficient execution across our pipeline.”

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder and other neuropsychiatric diseases. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the opportunity to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a balanced clinical activity and tolerability profile that provides a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of a broad range of neuropsychiatric diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected clinical development and regulatory pathway and therapeutic benefits of LB-102; the design, objectives, initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of LB-102, including the pivotal Phase 3 NOVA-2 trial in acute schizophrenia, the Phase 2 ILLUMINATE-1 trial in bipolar 1 depression and the Phase 2 trial for the adjunctive treatment of MDD; the continuing advancement of LB-102 and the Company’s portfolio and its ability to address a range of unmet needs for patients with both psychosis and mood disorders. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company’s limited operating history and historical losses; the Company’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of LB-102; the Company’s dependence on the success of its lead product candidate, LB-102; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of and successfully commercialize its product candidate; the early stages of clinical development of the Company’s lead product candidate, LB-102; any undesirable side effects or other properties of the Company’s product candidate; that the Company may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; the Company’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; and the Company’s dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies.

These and other risks are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and its other documents to be subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media and Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose

erose@lbpharma.us