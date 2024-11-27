Laser Photonics Commences Pre-Orders for Industry-Leading Pulsed Laser Cleaning System

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, today announced that pre-orders are open for its soon to be launched CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser 3060 (CTIR-3060). This versatile surface treatment system can function as a standalone unit or be integrated into a CleanTech Robotic Cell for an AI ready automated solution.





Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented, “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a next-generation high-powered pulsed laser that is ideal for thermally sensitive applications. With the CleanTech CTIR-3060, operators can now quickly and effectively clean and process delicate and thin material with little to no damage to the underlying substrate. We are excited to continue leading the way in laser technology innovation and look forward to the future.”

LPC’s new CTIR-3060 is an industrial-grade fiber laser solution for laser cleaning and surface conditioning. The company’s highly skilled engineers tailored the technology to suit the needs of the aerospace, automotive, and defense MRO industries, ensuring that it will provide unparalleled accuracy, speed, and efficiency across a range of applications and settings. The new system differs from the currently available 1000-watt continuous wave laser by allowing professionals to clean and process components with little to no thermal warping due to it being a pulsed system.

The CTIR-3060 includes next-generation upgrades such as overheat protection, a compact scan head for quick setup and high precision, and mobile connectivity for remote control. These enhancements improve usability and the longevity of the system. To pre-order the new system, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com/contact.

LPC empowers clients, from small businesses to manufacturing giants and government entities, to save time and money while achieving unparalleled precision in surface cleaning and preparation. For more information about the CleanTech family of laser cleaning systems and other LPC technologies, visit the LPC website at www.laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

