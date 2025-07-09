LakeShore Biopharma Announces US$15 Million Private Placement Financing

BEIJING, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LSB) (the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it has entered into a share and warrant purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with an institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 16,987,542 ordinary shares of the Company, par value US$0.0002 per share, at US$0.883 per share, and 16,987,542 warrants, each entitling the institutional investor to purchase one ordinary share at an exercise price of US$1.079 at any time and from time to time during a 36-month period, in a private placement of US$15 million exempt from registration pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The closing of the private placement is expected to take place as soon as possible upon agreement by the parties to the Purchase Agreement, subject to customary conditions precedent stipulated thereunder.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

