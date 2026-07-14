Laboratory Operations and Technology Innovator Chris Clendening Joins Precision for Medicine to Lead Specialty Labs

The architect behind an industry-leading lab platform to head Precision's global specialty lab services, driving next-generation clinical laboratory solutions

BETHESDA, Md., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, a global leader in biomarker-driven clinical research and development, today announced that laboratory industry veteran and technology pioneer Chris Clendening has joined the company as General Manager, Labs Translational Sciences. Reporting to Sofia Baig, President, Precision for Medicine, Clendening will oversee Precision's global specialty labs business including worldwide operational delivery, growth strategy and enriching AI-driven approaches that accelerate biomarker research.

Clendening brings deep experience in global laboratory strategy, operations and commercial growth across complex clinical trial environments. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Biotechnology Operations and Product Development at Clario. Prior to Clario, Clendening spent more than a decade in executive leadership roles at PPD Central Labs, where he was the primary driver and operational architect behind the development of an evolutionary central laboratory platform. For his work, Clendening received the prestigious Center Watch Award for Innovation.

"Chris's arrival is a powerful validation of Precision's market position," said Baig. "We were built to serve innovators who are actively challenging the status quo, and Chris is a proven strategic leader in a field that is rapidly evolving due to AI drug development and the increasing use of biomarkers. He has spent his career rethinking laboratory operations to improve speed, efficiency and clinical outcomes."

"I am deeply inspired by Precision's open, collaborative culture and the leadership team's clear commitment to continued growth," said Clendening. "Our industry is evolving rapidly, and the potential of AI to bend the time-cost curve in the lab and in clinical trials is immense. Precision is uniquely positioned to deliver the next generation of specialty laboratory services. I've found legacy organizations often face structural difficulties pivoting away from traditional operating models. At Precision, we have the flexibility to move quickly and build smarter, more efficient solutions." In his new role, Clendening will leverage this agility to focus on global operational delivery, and driving highly integrated, novel scientific solutions for Precision clients around the world.

Clendening's career is defined by practical execution, collaborative leadership, and a lifelong passion for building and optimizing complex systems. He holds a Bachelor of Science in biology and chemistry from Muskingum University. Clendening, who resides in Cincinnati, Ohio, with his wife and five children, attributes his disciplined, execution-focused leadership style to his upbringing on a family dairy farm, where he learned the value of daily accountability, consistency, and follow-through.

About Precision for Medicine



Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research and development services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies a transformational approach to clinical research that integrates clinical trial design and execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise and advanced data intelligence. This convergence is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with over 3,500 people in more than 50 locations globally across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit PrecisionForMedicine.com.

Contact



Andie Lunkenheimer



andie.lunkenheimer@gcihealth.com

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SOURCE PRECISION FOR MEDICINE