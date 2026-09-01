Kyowa Kirin Announces Agreement with U.S. Administration to Reduce Treatment Costs for Americans

Strengthens Kyowa Kirin’s commitment to expanding access to medicines

Reinforces investment in U.S. manufacturing and innovation

TOKYO and PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (TSE:4151, Kyowa Kirin), a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced a voluntary agreement with the U.S. government to improve access and lower the cost of medicines for American patients.

As part of the agreement, the company will participate in the GENEROUS model, in which certain medicines are offered to state Medicaid patients at a discount, and will launch applicable new products in other developed countries with a more balanced pricing framework. The detailed terms of the agreement remain confidential. Additionally, the company reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce to defer Section 232 tariffs.

“This agreement reflects our ongoing efforts to advocate for broad patient access; we believe in the importance of strengthening the resilience and viability of health systems worldwide and stand ready to work constructively on global initiatives that support access to life-changing therapies,” said Abdul Mullick, Ph.D., President and CEO of Kyowa Kirin. “We appreciate our ongoing partnership with the U.S. government and believe this is a pragmatic step toward offering breakthrough medicines to patients. This paves the way for us to further biopharmaceutical innovation in the U.S. while advancing progress in orphan diseases worldwide.”

Kyowa Kirin has a strong history of scientific innovation and investment in orphan diseases and recognizes the role the U.S. plays in biopharmaceutical innovation and advancement. The company's meaningful investment and operating footprint in the U.S. include:

A new $530 million state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facility under construction in Sanford, NC. The site, recently selected for the new FDA PreCheck Pilot Program, will develop and produce biologic therapies and is expected to be operational in 2027.

The company’s research facility in La Jolla, CA, which has been active for nearly 30 years, identifies antibody and cell-therapy targets for new medicines.

Kyowa Kirin’s North America Headquarters, based in Princeton, NJ.





About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin aims to discover and deliver novel medicines and treatments with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, we have invested in drug discovery and biotechnology innovation for more than 70 years and are currently working to engineer the next generation of antibodies and cell and gene therapies with the potential to help patients with high unmet medical needs, such as bone & mineral, intractable hematological diseases/haemato-oncology, and rare diseases. A shared commitment to our values, to sustainable growth, and to making people smile unites us across the globe. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at: www.KyowaKirin.com

CONTACT:

Hannah Silver, media.northamerica.bt@kyowakirin.com (Media, U.S.)

Stacey Minton, stacey.minton@kyowakirin.com (Media, Global)

Nobuyuki Manita, nobuyuki.manita.yj@kyowakirin.com (Investors)