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Kymera Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 30, 2026

April 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, will report first quarter 2026 financial results on April 30, 2026. The Company will host a video conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day. 

To join the video call or view the livestreamed webcast, please register via this link, or visit “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kymeratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Kymera Therapeutics 
Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: 
Justine Koenigsberg
investors@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300 

Media Contact:
Matthew Henson
mhenson@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300


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