Kura Oncology to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will report second quarter 2025 financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Kura’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (800) 579-2543 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1789 for international callers and entering the conference ID: KURAQ2. A live webcast and archived replay of the event will be available here or online from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates designed to target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib, a once-daily, oral menin inhibitor, is the first and only investigational therapy to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) NPM1-mutant (NPM1-m) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In November 2024, Kura Oncology entered into a global strategic collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin to develop and commercialize ziftomenib for AML and other hematologic malignancies. Enrollment in KOMET-001, a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in R/R NPM1-m AML, has been completed, and in the second quarter of 2025, the companies announced the FDA’s acceptance of a New Drug Application for ziftomenib for the treatment of adult patients with R/R NPM1-m AML and assignment of a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of November 30, 2025. Kura and Kyowa Kirin are conducting a series of clinical trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in newly diagnosed and R/R NPM1-m and KMT2A-rearranged AML. Ziftomenib is also being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial (KOMET-015) in combination with imatinib for treatment of patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). KO-2806, a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial (FIT-001) as a monotherapy and in combination with targeted therapies for patients with various solid tumors. Tipifarnib, a potent and selective FTI, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT-HN) in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn .



