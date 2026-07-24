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Krystal Biotech to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 3, 2026

July 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, August 3, 2026, prior to the open of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Monday, August 3, 2026, to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Investors and the general public can access the live webcast at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3018/54300.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for at least 30 days on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.krystalbio.com.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company’s first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Visit www.krystalbio.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

CONTACT
Investors and Media:                                                             
Stéphane Paquette, PhD
Krystal Biotech
spaquette@krystalbio.com                                    


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