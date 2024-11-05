Kronos Bio to Present Data at the ASH Annual Meeting from p300 KAT Inhibition Program in Multiple Myeloma

– Data demonstrates Kronos Bio’s approach to targeting oncogenic transcription factors and the strong relationship between IRF4 and p300 in Multiple Myeloma –

– Poster presentation to take place on Monday, December 9, 2024 –

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and autoimmune diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced that it will present preclinical data from its p300 KAT inhibitor program for multiple myeloma at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting taking place in San Diego, California from December 7 to 10, 2024.

Kronos Bio is exploring the utility of its p300 KAT inhibitor, KB-9558, for multiple myeloma as well as HPV-driven tumors. In the presentation of preclinical data from the multiple myeloma program, the authors show that a context-specific and strong relationship exists between transcription factor interferon regulatory factor 4 (IRF4) and p300, a protein that impacts genes that are linked to cancer cell proliferation and survival. Furthermore, IRF4 and p300 display a preferential protein-protein interaction via a statistically similar network of interactors which was not evident with other transcription factors tested.

Abstract details are as follows:

Title: Multi-Omic Transcription Regulatory Network Mapping Identifies Targetable Oncogenic TF-Cofactor Relationship between IRF4 and p300 in Multiple Myeloma, and Is Used to Improve TF Protein-Protein

Interaction Methodology

Presenters: W. Frank Lenoir, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Computational Biology, Bioinformatics; Charles Lin, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Poster Session: Chemical Biology and Experimental Therapeutics: Poster III

Presentation Date/Time: Monday, December 9, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PST

The poster presentation will be available under the Publications section of the Kronos Bio website on December 9, 2024. The abstract can be found on the ASH Annual Meeting website.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address deregulated transcription, a hallmark of cancer and autoimmune disease. Our proprietary discovery engine decodes complex transcription factor regulatory networks to identify druggable cofactors. We screen for and optimize small molecules that target these cofactors in a disease-specific context. Kronos Bio has a pipeline of three drug candidates. Istisociclib (KB-0742) is currently enrolling ovarian cancer patients in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Preclinical candidate KB-9558 is being developed for multiple myeloma and HPV-driven tumors. KB-7898 is Kronos Bio’s first autoimmune development candidate and has a target indication of Sjögren’s disease. Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

