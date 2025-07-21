Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Nears Strategic Three-Year Government Collaboration to Expand Recombinant Spider Silk Production

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, announces that it is finalizing a significant three-year collaborative agreement with a key government agency in Southeast Asia to expand the scale and security of its recombinant spider silk manufacturing platform.

This landmark agreement, expected to be signed before the end of July, marks the culmination of years of relationship-building and demonstrated performance by Kraig Labs and its proprietary spider silk technologies. The agreement is designed to accelerate the Company's growth by providing access to previously unavailable rearing facilities, supporting infrastructure, and technical resources.

Under the terms of this collaboration, Kraig Labs will work closely with government specialists to optimize and expand spider silk production. The collaboration will unlock new production capacity, enabling Kraig Labs to significantly scale its hybridized silkworm operations.

Importantly, this agreement also includes provisions for the creation of parallel rearing operations, a key component in the Company’s long-term roadmap to mitigate production risk and eliminate single points of failure. By distributing parent strain and egg production across multiple independent facilities, Kraig Labs is further securing its supply chain and increasing throughput capacity to meet future demand.

"We believe this collaboration is a transformative step forward in our mission to commercialize sustainable, cost-effective spider silk. This rare opportunity is due, in large part, to the team we’ve assembled, our commitment to excellence, and our progress in the field," said the Company’s COO, Jon Rice. "It provides us with strategic infrastructure and institutional support to grow our production footprint, while further reinforcing the stability and security of our operations through parallelized rearing and egg development systems."

Work under this agreement is anticipated to begin in August. This collaboration will serve as a foundational element of the Company’s expanding global spider silk manufacturing strategy, highlighting the growing confidence in the Company's pioneering biomaterials.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

