Kraig Biocraft Laboratories’ Lead Sericulture Expert Joins Recombinant Spider Silk Production Team at New Rearing Facility in Southeast Asia

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that Dr. Nirmal Kumar, the Company's lead sericulture expert, has arrived in Southeast Asia to support the production team at its recently established second rearing facility.

Dr. Kumar will work directly with the Company's operations team on the first production cycle at the new center, ensuring the highest levels of quality and efficiency as Kraig Labs continues to expand its BAM-1 spider silk output. His expertise in silkworm rearing and hybrid development has been instrumental to the Company's success, and his on-site leadership marks a significant step for Kraig Labs in its transition to continuous production of BAM-1, its first recombinant spider silk hybrid line.

During this time with the team, Dr. Kumar will also oversee the build-out of an expanded BAM-1 egg production center and testing lab, designed to support ongoing scale-up and maintain production continuity across multiple rearing centers. These facilities will form the backbone of the Company's long-term commercialization strategy as Kraig Labs ramps BAM-1 production to meet growing demand.

Additionally, Dr. Kumar will explore opportunities with secondary processing providers in the region, including spinners capable of supporting downstream applications for recombinant spider silk. As part of this effort, Kraig Labs is currently in discussions with a potential customer regarding a custom order of spider silk thread, a crucial step toward demonstrating the versatility and scalability of BAM-1 in specialty textile markets.

"Having Dr. Kumar on the ground with our production team at this critical stage provides invaluable expertise with our second rearing center now fully online," said Kim Thompson, Kraig Labs' Founder and CEO. "His leadership not only strengthens our current BAM-1 production cycle but also sets the stage for the expansion and processing partnerships that will allow us to meet near-term customer opportunities and long-term market demand."

The Company's ability to execute on both upstream production and downstream processing highlights its unique position at the intersection of biotechnology and traditional sericulture, as Kraig Labs works to establish spider silk as a commercial reality.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

