KOMO Biosciences Grants Research License to Caravan Biologix for KOMbine™ Targeted Insertion Gene Editing Platform

Caravan to evaluate KOMO’s proprietary, high-efficiency integrase technology to support the advancement of novel mini-CAR™ technology toward the clinic

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KOMO Biosciences, a pioneer in precision genome engineering, today announced it has granted a Research License to Caravan Biologix, an innovator advancing mini-CAR™ technology: miniature T-cells that harness the body's natural immune power. The KOMbine™ Research License enables Caravan to evaluate KOMO’s high-efficiency targeted insertion technology platform for a predefined research period.

Under the license agreement, Caravan will have access to the KOMbine platform to develop stably integrated mini-CAR constructs in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). The combination of technologies aims to shorten development timelines, lower manufacturing costs, and improve the potency and durability of Caravan’s expanding pipeline of mini-CAR candidates for solid tumors.

“Caravan’s vision of democratizing cell therapy aligns perfectly with our mission to address urgent unmet needs by delivering targeted, efficient, and scalable genome engineering solutions across cell types and modalities,” said Jennifer Manning, founder CEO of KOMO Biosciences. “By integrating KOMbine with Caravan’s innovative mini-CAR architecture, together, we will work to unlock faster and more reproducible manufacturing processes and accelerate patient access to life-changing therapies.”

“KOMO’s integrase platform provides a promising and exciting path to precise, high-efficiency insertion of multi-kilobase payloads in iPSCs and primary immune cells — exactly what we need to develop the next generation of mini-CAR products,” added Thomas Malcolm, CEO & Chief Science Officer of Caravan Biologix. “We look forward to evaluating KOMbine with our platform, with the goal of advancing several of our solid tumor programs into IND-enabling studies.”

About KOMO Biosciences

KOMO Biosciences is a next-generation precision genome engineering technology company commercializing KOMbine™, a proprietary, high-efficiency targeted gene insertion platform with applications in multibillion-dollar industries, including drug development, manufacturing, synthetic biology, and agricultural biotechnology. KOMO was established in 2024 by Genesis BioCapital, a venture capital firm whose mission is to accelerate breakthroughs in biotechnology. Other investors in KOMO include LDV Partners, Eshelman Ventures, and Modi Ventures. KOMO has a dual presence in Cambridge, MA, and Honolulu, HI. For more information about the company, visit www.KOMOBiosciences.com.

About Caravan Biologix

Caravan Biologix develops novel cell-based therapeutics using its proprietary mini-CAR™ platform based on Cell-Derived Vesicles (CDVs). Caravan's allogeneic iPSC-derived technology can deliver various payloads from apoptotic proteins to gene editors, offering improved safety profiles with reduced cytokine release syndrome risk. The platform enables rapid design and manufacturing for both internal pipeline development and strategic partnerships, while enhancing tumor penetration and therapeutic delivery to solid tumors. Visit www.caravanbio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding research outcomes, potential clinical development, and future collaborations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Neither KOMO Biosciences nor Caravan Biologix undertakes any obligation to update these statements.

Media Contacts

For KOMO Biosciences

Keith Bowermaster, APR, CCMP

Keith.Bowermaster@GenesisBioCapital.com

For Caravan Biologix

Thomas Malcolm Ph.D. CEO & CSO

tom@caravanbio.com

Investor Contacts

For KOMO Biosciences

Jennifer Manning, CEO

Jennifer.Manning@Komobiosciences.com

For Caravan Biologix

Corinne Epperly, CCO

Corinne@caravanbio.com