KitoTech Medical Introduces PainPause, a Consumer Product That Provides A Safe and Effective New Approach to Treating Pain

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KitoTech Medical announces the launch of its revolutionary new treatment for pain – PainPause. Designed like a patch making it easy to use yet with the strength to treat serious pain, PainPause contains patented tiny Micro-Points that are able to shut down pain without drugs. PainPause remains in place on the skin for a week providing long-lasting pain relief with a single treatment.

PainPause effectively treats a wide range of painful musculoskeletal conditions including back pain, sciatica, neck pain, knee pain, hip pain, plantar fasciitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, and tennis elbow. Its remarkable treatment effects have been shown in two clinical studies where ~90% of patients achieved clinically significant pain relief that lasted for a week with a single treatment. This compares favorably to other pain relief products that are only effective in a small subset of people and able to relieve pain for a few hours. PainPause works by a unique mechanism of action to treat pain. When the patch is applied, the product’s Micro-Points target and activate receptors right underneath the skin surface. These activated receptors provide powerful signals to nerves that shut down pain.

Ron Berenson, MD, President and CEO of KitoTech, stated: “We are excited to introduce PainPause onto the consumer market which represents a major advance in treating pain. It stands out from other products in its ability to treat the most challenging types of pain including severe and chronic pain. Tens of millions of Americans suffer from painful musculoskeletal conditions and most fail to achieve pain relief with currently available over the counter (OTC) products. PainPause provides them with a convenient, safe and long-term solution to treat their pain without the expense and inconvenience of having to use healthcare practitioners.”

PainPause is available on Amazon and at www.painpause.com.

About KitoTech Medical

KitoTech is a Seattle-based consumer products company dedicated to addressing unmet needs for common healthcare problems. Based on its patented Micro-Point technology, KitoTech has developed and is marketing two OTC products – microMend to close wounds and now PainPause to treat pain. Both are patented products backed by clinical data demonstrating their effectiveness. PainPause is an exciting new addition to the company’s product line. It has the potential to make a major impact on healthcare given that pain is the most common medical condition in the US. More detailed information about the products can be found at painpause.com and micromendskinclosure.com.

