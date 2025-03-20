Kiffik Biomedical and Rubix LS Partner to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnostics With Interstitial Fluid and Aptamer Technologies

Kiffik Biomedical, a leader in interstitial fluid (ISF)-based diagnostics, has announced a strategic partnership with Rubix LS, a pioneer in aptamer-based precision medicine, to develop a first-of-its-kind rapid colorectal cancer test. This collaboration combines KIFFIK’s groundbreaking ISF biomarker collection technology with Rubix LS’s advanced aptamer detection platform, offering an innovative, non-invasive alternative to traditional screening methods.

Colorectal cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide, yet screening adherence remains low due to invasive procedures, discomfort, and stigma. By leveraging ISF-based biomarker detection and aptamer precision technology, KIFFIK and Rubix LS aim to deliver a faster, more accessible, and patient-friendly screening solution that removes barriers to early detection and improves outcomes.

Transforming Cancer Screening with Breakthrough Science

This partnership represents a paradigm shift in cancer diagnostics, moving beyond conventional blood and stool-based tests toward real-time, ISF-driven biomarker detection. ISF, a biomarker-rich fluid found just beneath the skin, has been largely underutilized in medical diagnostics until now. By integrating Rubix LS’s aptamer-based detection technology, the test will provide high specificity and accuracy, ensuring earlier and more reliable cancer detection.

“KIFFIK Biomedical is at the forefront of ISF science, and our collaboration with Rubix LS takes this innovation to the next level,” said George Cagna, KIFFIK Biomedical CEO. “By combining our expertise in ISF-based biomarker extraction with Rubix LS’s aptamer-driven precision technology, we are creating a revolutionary colorectal cancer test that is fast, painless, and far more accessible than current options. This partnership underscores our commitment to redefining diagnostics and saving lives through earlier detection and we are particularly excited to announce it during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.”

Rubix LS, known for its advancements in aptamer-based biosensing and precision diagnostics, brings critical expertise in developing highly targeted molecular detection systems.

“This partnership is about disrupting outdated, inefficient screening methods and replacing them with innovative, science-backed solutions,” said Reginald Swift, PhD, Rubix LS CEO. “With KIFFIK’s expertise in ISF diagnostics and our precision aptamer technology, we are setting a new gold standard for colorectal cancer screening. Our goal is to ensure that more people have access to early detection, ultimately reducing the impact of this disease worldwide.”

A Bold Step Toward the Future of Cancer Diagnostics

The KIFFIK-Rubix partnership is expected to accelerate the development of a next-generation, at-home diagnostic test that will transform colorectal cancer screening. By utilizing a simple, non-invasive method, the test will address long-standing barriers to participation, particularly among populations that face challenges with traditional screening.

The companies will also explore broader applications of this ISF + aptamer platform, extending its potential use into other cancers and chronic diseases.

About KIFFIK Biomedical:

KIFFIK Biomedical is pioneering interstitial fluid (ISF)-based diagnostics, transforming disease detection and health monitoring with a needle-free, real-time approach. As a leader in ISF science and biomarker detection, we are redefining non-invasive diagnostics for oncology, therapeutic monitoring, and beyond.

Our proprietary and patented platform unlocks the potential of ISF, providing high-precision, accessible, and patient-friendly solutions. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge research, Kiffik is driving the future of precision medicine and advancing diagnostics that empower earlier detection and better health outcomes.

For more information, visit www.kiffik.com .

About Rubix LS:

Rubix LS is a Health Outcomes Architect, pioneering culturally competent research and innovation to transform healthcare through equity-driven, data-powered solutions. Operating under a catalyst model, Rubix LS blends investigator-led research with best-in-class CRO services, accelerating the translation of discoveries into patient care. With a mission to act as a catalyst for life sciences research, Rubix LS is dedicated to advancing inclusivity, addressing healthcare gaps, and delivering real-world impact. By integrating insights from underserved populations and leveraging over 18 million patient records, Rubix LS ensures that breakthroughs are both data-driven and patient-centric. Through strategic partnerships, scalable research methodologies, and a commitment to health equity, Rubix LS is shaping a future where innovative healthcare solutions are accessible to all.

For more information, visit www.rubixls.com .

