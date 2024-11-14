Kenai Therapeutics Establishes Patient Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kenai Therapeutics, a biotechnology company leveraging induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology to discover and develop a platform of off-the-shelf neuron replacement therapies for neurological conditions, today announced the formation of a Patient Advisory Board (PAB) comprised of leading experts and advocates in Parkinson’s disease. Members of the PAB bring firsthand experiences and understanding of the disease’s impact, ensuring that patient insights and experiences are represented as the company prepares to enter the clinic with its lead candidate RNDP-001, an iPSC dopamine progenitor for the treatment of moderate to moderate-severe idiopathic and inherited forms of Parkinson’s disease.





Members of the PAB include:

Mark Colo – Parkinson’s Disease Patient

Kevin Kwok – Parkinson’s Disease Patient

Larry Linton – Parkinson’s Disease Patient

Kelly Price Noble, DHA – Clinical Researcher

“Integrating the patient perspective at each stage of development is essential to cultivating a pipeline that is both effective and meaningful,” said Howard Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at Kenai Therapeutics. “The formation of this Patient Advisory Board underscores our commitment to amplifying the voices of people living with Parkinson’s disease, and to delivering innovative therapies that address the everyday challenges they face.”

Members expect to meet on a quarterly basis to review information with regards to progress in Kenai’s RNDP-001 program, and the meetings will be chaired by Howard Federoff, M.D., Ph.D.

About RNDP-001

RNDP-001 is an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of patients with moderate to moderate-severe idiopathic and inherited forms of Parkinson’s disease. When delivered to the brain, RNDP-001 has the potential to halt disease progression, rebuild neural circuitry and restore lost cells in order to return patients to an earlier stage of their disease. RNDP-001 has shown superior cell survival, innervation and behavioral rescue in preclinical models of Parkinson’s disease.

About Kenai Therapeutics

Kenai Therapeutics (Kenai) is a biotechnology company pioneering next generation approaches to cure neurological conditions. The Company utilizes induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, a Nobel Prize-winning breakthrough that enables scientists to manufacture any human cell, to generate Kenai’s off-the-shelf neuron replacement therapeutics. By focusing on an iPSC technology platform, and forging partnerships with global leaders in surgical delivery and clinical development, Kenai is dedicated to advancing a best-in-class pipeline targeting neurological conditions. Kenai Therapeutics closed an $82 million Series A financing earlier this year, co-led by Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, Cure Ventures and The Column Group, with participation from Euclidean Capital and Saisei Ventures. For additional information, please visit: www.kenaitx.com.

Contacts



IR@kenaitx.com