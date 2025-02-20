Kazia Therapeutics and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Receives a Grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation to Evaluate the Therapeutic Potential of Paxalisib as a Treatment for Parkinson’s Disease

SYDNEY, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) (“Kazia” or “the Company”), an oncology-focused drug development company, today announced a research grant awarded from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) to fund research between The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (Hebrew University) and Kazia to explore the therapeutic potential of paxalisib as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD).

The grant will fund collaborative preclinical studies at Professor Ronit Sharonʼs lab (Hebrew University) aimed at establishing an operational link between a specific pathway in the pathophysiology of PD and paxalisib. The research will assess the impact of paxalisib on mouse survival, motor and non-motor performances, as well as specific biochemical, pathological and molecular disease biomarkers that will be determined in brains of treated mice. Paxalisib is a unique, blood-brain barrier-penetrating inhibitor for class IA phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K), and data generated from this research is expected to provide valuable insights into its potential activity for the treatment of PD.

“We are pleased to enter into this exciting collaboration with Dr. Ronit Sharon and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, whose groundbreaking research has led to important discoveries related to neuronal degeneration in Parkinson’s disease and related synucleinopathies,” said Dr. John Friend, Kazia’s CEO. “Overexpression of human α-synuclein A53T (α-SynA53T) in dopamine neurons is an underlying hallmark and contributor of Parkinson’s disease. As a brain-penetrant PI3K inhibitor, we believe paxalisib may have the potential to address the underlying pathophysiology of PD by inhibiting AKT phosphorylation reaction of α-SynA53T, and the preclinical models we intend to explore will help answer this critical question.”

The main goal of this research is to delve into the therapeutic potential of paxalisib, a drug that can enter the brain, and inhibit class IA phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K). The preliminary findings from Professor Ronit’s lab obtained in PD brains and supported by in-vivo data in a mouse model for PD, collectively emphasize the role of the canonical PI3K/AKT/mTORC pathway in the pathogenesis of PD. The preclinical research from this grant builds upon earlier data obtained in PD brains, α-SynA53T tg mouse brains and cell models for PD, which collectively emphasize a distinct role for α-Syn in hyper-activating the PI3K/AKT/mTORC2 pathway to facilitate α-Synʼs activity in neuronal lipid metabolism. More information can be found at https://www.michaeljfox.org/grant/exploring-paxalisib-novel-therapeutic-parkinsons-disease.

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia. Our lead program is paxalisib, an investigational brain penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat multiple forms of brain cancer.

Hebrew University

