Katalyze AI Launches Digityze AI on Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Enabling GMP-Ready Intelligence for Biomanufacturing

Available on Snowflake Marketplace, Digityze AI combines advanced machine learning, biophysics-informed models, and visual AI to organize complex manufacturing documents, including PDFs, handwritten notes, tables, forms, and fragmented data, unlocking critical insights.

Toronto, ON, July 8, 2025 — Katalyze AI, an advanced AI company revolutionizing the biomanufacturing process, today announced the launch of Digityze AI, an AI-powered document intelligence platform built natively on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Now available on Snowflake Marketplace, the platform transforms unstructured documents into structured, compliant data, fueling real-time analytics that streamline pharmaceutical production and accelerate time to market for life-saving drugs.

Built for biopharmaceutical and other highly-regulated industries, Digityze AI is an integration of generative AI, raw material characterization, and large language models that automates the extraction, validation and approval of data buried in complex documents such as Certificates of Analysis (CoAs), batch records, SOPs, lab reports and any other document type specific to the organization’s needs. With modular workflows and support for human oversight, the platform enables teams to achieve both high accuracy and auditability.

“Pharmaceutical manufacturers are under immense pressure to streamline their processes, reduce waste and improve output, all while maintaining stringent regulatory compliance,” said Reza Farahani, CEO, Katalyze AI. “By launching Digityze AI on Snowflake, we’re making it easy for life science companies to extract critical data from buried documents and put it to use across their AI workflows, securely, at scale and in real time.”

“Katalyze AI’s commitment to helping Snowflake empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI can be seen through the launch of Digityze AI,” said Shannon Katschilo, Country Manager of Canada, Snowflake. “We look forward to driving deeper value for Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud ecosystem by delivering enhanced value to customers in highly-regulated industries through streamlined data insights, rapid analytics capabilities, and enterprise-scale AI solutions.”

Building Digityze AI as a Snowflake Native App enables customers to deploy and operate the service directly within their own Snowflake environments. This helps ensure secure, governed and seamless integration with existing data pipelines, eliminates data silos and unlocks end-to-end process visibility. To learn more visit katalyzeai.com.

About Katalyze AI

Katalyze AI provides an AI-driven biomanufacturing platform designed to support biotech and pharmaceutical manufacturers in analyzing raw materials, optimizing production processes, and enhancing operational efficiency. By focusing on yield improvement, quality consistency, and demand reliability, Katalyze AI addresses key challenges in biomanufacturing to support reliable, data-informed production outcomes. The platform is built to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, enabling manufacturers to make informed decisions and drive sustainable growth.

