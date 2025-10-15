Kardigan Raises $254 Million Series B to Advance Late-Stage Portfolio of Personalized Cardiovascular Medicines

Financing will drive continued progress of three late-stage programs in specific types of dilated cardiomyopathy, acute severe hypertension, and calcific aortic valve stenosis where no treatments exist

New capital reinforces Kardigan’s path to multiple data readouts beginning in 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kardigan, a heart health company modernizing cardiovascular drug development, announced today the closing of a $254 million Series B financing with participation from new investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., and renewed support from ARCH Venture Partners and Sequoia Heritage. The company will use funds from the Series B raise to advance its pipeline of complementary candidates to target the underlying drivers of specific types of dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), calcific aortic valve stenosis (CAVS), and acute severe hypertension (ASH).

“The support of our new and existing investors affirms the strength of Kardigan’s differentiated scientific strategy and bold vision to make cardiovascular disease preventable, curable, and no longer the leading cause of death in the world,” said Tassos Gianakakos, co-founder, chief executive officer, and chair of Kardigan. “We are building a different, capital-efficient company powered by science, data, and technology. With cardiac intelligence, Kardigan is advancing an unparalleled understanding of the heart, redefining the model for therapeutic innovation — one designed to address cardiovascular diseases at their source rather than just manage symptoms.”

Kardigan is simultaneously advancing three lead programs, with the goal of delivering multiple medicines at a pace not previously seen in cardiovascular health. Each program is designed to move beyond symptom management and target the root cause of disease with the potential to redefine treatment approaches where patients and their families need it most.

Kardigan’s three most advanced programs include danicamtiv1, a cardiac myosin activator targeting genetic DCM driven by sarcomeric variants, tonlamarsen2, an angiotensinogen-targeted bridging therapy to interrupt the dangerous cycle of ASH, and ataciguat3, a once-daily, oral soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) activator, as a potential first-in-class treatment for CAVS and alternative to “watchful waiting.”

About Kardigan

Kardigan is a patient-driven heart health company that is modernizing cardiovascular drug development to deliver medicines that move patients beyond symptom management to functional cures. By matching critical disease drivers with treatment responders identified in clinical trials, Kardigan is developing a portfolio of medicines that modify the underlying cardiovascular disease pathophysiology to get patients closer to the cures they deserve. The company is based in South San Francisco, California and Princeton, New Jersey. To learn more, visit Kardigan.bio.

____________________ 1 Kardigan in-licensed exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to danicamtiv, an investigational drug discovered at MyoKardia and further developed by Bristol Myers Squibb. 2 Kardigan in-licensed exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to tonlamarsen, an investigational drug discovered and developed by Ionis. 3 Kardigan acquired rights to ataciguat, an investigational drug developed by, and in-licensed from, Sanofi and Mayo Clinic.

Media – press@kardigan.bio

Investors – investors@kardigan.bio