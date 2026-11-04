Kane Announces Publication of Real-World Evidence in the International Wound Journal

Study reports improvements across multiple wound-healing outcomes associated with adjunctive use of revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Company”, “Kane” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company commercializing and developing technologies and products that address microbial biofilms, today announced the publication of a clinical investigative study in the International Wound Journal evaluating revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel as an adjunct to clinician-directed standard wound care in patients with chronic and complex wounds.

The open-access article, “Multidimensional Wound Healing Outcomes in Chronic and Complex Wounds: A Real-World Case Series With a Thermoreversible Wound Gel” reports findings from a prospective observational case series involving 17 adults and 28 chronic wounds treated in a real-world outpatient setting for up to 12 weeks. The article was lead-authored by Dr. Iris Noland from the Colborne Clinic along with authors from Kane. Wound types included venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, surgical site complications and traumatic wounds. Chronic wounds are wounds that fail to heal within an expected timeframe, typically about four weeks, and complex wounds are often slowed by factors such as infection, biofilms, poor circulation or underlying conditions like diabetes. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel was used as an adjunct to clinician-directed standard of care.

Key messages from the study

Real-world evidence in chronic wounds: The case series evaluated 17 patients with 28 chronic and complex wounds. The median wound duration before treatment was 22 months, and all wounds had previously failed prior wound care treatment without achieving closure.





The case series evaluated 17 patients with 28 chronic and complex wounds. The median wound duration before treatment was 22 months, and all wounds had previously failed prior wound care treatment without achieving closure. Wound area reduction: Mean percentage area reduction (PAR) was 43.9% at the wound level and 42.7% at the patient level over 12 weeks.





Mean percentage area reduction (PAR) was 43.9% at the wound level and 42.7% at the patient level over 12 weeks. Wound bed improvement: The proportion of wounds demonstrating epithelial tissue increased from 25.0% to 68.8%, while wounds exhibiting necrotic tissue decreased from 25.0% to 12.5%.





The proportion of wounds demonstrating epithelial tissue increased from 25.0% to 68.8%, while wounds exhibiting necrotic tissue decreased from 25.0% to 12.5%. Improved exudate management: The proportion of wounds classified as having low exudate (the fluid that drains from a wound, which can delay healing when excessive) increased from 41.2% at baseline to 64.7% at final assessment.





The proportion of wounds classified as having low exudate (the fluid that drains from a wound, which can delay healing when excessive) increased from 41.2% at baseline to 64.7% at final assessment. Meaningful pain reduction: Mean patient-reported pain scores decreased from 4.76 to 2.18 on a 10-point scale (a baseline score of 4.76 represents moderate pain that can meaningfully affect daily life), an approximate 54.4% reduction based on group-level means, with a statistically significant within-patient improvement.





Mean patient-reported pain scores decreased from 4.76 to 2.18 on a 10-point scale (a baseline score of 4.76 represents moderate pain that can meaningfully affect daily life), an approximate 54.4% reduction based on group-level means, with a statistically significant within-patient improvement. Tissue oxygenation and healing: In patients with available imaging data, increased tissue oxygenation was positively correlated with percentage area reduction.





US FDA 510(k) cleared and Health Canada licensed revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel



The authors concluded that adjunctive use of revyve was associated with improvements in wound area reduction, wound bed characteristics, exudate burden and patient-reported pain. The study also found that exploratory tissue oxygenation results were directionally consistent with clinical healing outcomes. The authors noted that the findings support further evaluation of the gel in larger, controlled studies.

“This peer-reviewed publication adds important real-world evidence to the growing body of research supporting revyve technology,” said Dr. Robert Huizinga, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Kane Biotech. “The study evaluated high-risk patients with longstanding, difficult-to-heal wounds who had failed prior therapy, and reported improvement across several clinically relevant measures. These findings reinforce the potential role of revyve in wound care treatment.”

The article can be viewed here .

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve® addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve® Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada licensed. To learn more, visit https://kanebiotech.com/products .

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Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga Ray Dupuis Interim CEO Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc. Kane Biotech Inc. rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com (780) 970-1100 (204) 298-2200



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This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

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