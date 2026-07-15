Kalohexis Presents Data Demonstrating Dual MC3R/MC4R Activation Drives Weight Loss, Limits Rebound, and Preserves Lean Mass in Obese Nonhuman Primates at ICO 2026

710GO, Kalohexis' novel oral dual MC3R/MC4R agonist, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial as a potentially healthier and more durable treatment for general obesity

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalohexis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the melanocortin system to shape the next era of metabolic disease care starting with obesity and cancer cachexia, today announced that data supporting dual melanocortin-3 receptor/melanocortin-4 receptor (MC3R/MC4R) activation as a novel mechanism to enable meaningful weight loss with favorable weight-loss quality and limited rebound in obese nonhuman primates is being featured in a poster presentation at the International Congress on Obesity 2026 (ICO 2026), taking place July 15-17, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. The data, previously presented at ENDO 2026, highlight the potential of Kalohexis' oral dual MC3R/MC4R agonist, 710GO, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial as a potentially healthier and more durable treatment for general obesity.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Dual MC3R/MC4R Activation Drives Weight Loss, Limits Rebound, and Preserves Lean Mass in Obese Nonhuman Primates

Dual MC3R/MC4R Activation Drives Weight Loss, Limits Rebound, and Preserves Lean Mass in Obese Nonhuman Primates Format: Poster

Poster Track: Basic Science

Basic Science Category: Advances on Pharmacotherapy Management Obesity Drugs

Advances on Pharmacotherapy Management Obesity Drugs Presentation Date: Wednesday, July 15 - Friday, July 17, 2026

About Kalohexis, Inc.



Kalohexis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, spun out of Endevica Bio in March 2026, shaping the next era of metabolic disease care by harnessing the melanocortin system, the body's natural regulator of metabolic homeostasis, to help people live healthier lives. Kalohexis' therapeutic peptide candidates are designed to safely and effectively drug central melanocortin-3 and -4 receptors (MC3R/MC4R) to treat many metabolic disorders. Kalohexis' lead pipeline programs are 710GO, an oral dual MC3R/MC4R agonist to induce healthier, more durable weight loss in general obesity, and mifomelatide, a dual MC3R/MC4R antagonist to treat cachexia in patients with advanced cancers. For more information, visit www.kalohexis.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor and Media Contact:



Argot Partners



kalohexis@argotpartners.com

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SOURCE Kalohexis