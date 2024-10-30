Jubilant Radiopharma and Simplified Imaging Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Support the Nuclear Medicine Community

YARDLEY, Penn. & FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jubilant Radiopharma, a business segment of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, with the second largest network of Radiopharmacies in the United States (U.S.) and Simplified Imaging Solutions (SIS), a leading Diagnostic Services Organization (DSO), are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the operational efficiencies of nuclear medicine services to healthcare facilities and physician offices nationwide. This is a first of its kind comprehensive full-service nuclear medicine solution that combines a national network of radiopharmacies with a Diagnostic Services Organization in the United States.





This strategic partnership combines the national network of 43 SPECT radiopharmacies and 3 PET manufacturing facilities of Jubilant Radiopharma with the fixed and mobile diagnostic solutions of Simplified Imaging Solutions. The strategic collaboration of Jubilant Radiopharma and SIS will be able to provide all products and services ranging from equipment, technicians, management services, FDA approved radiopharmaceuticals, licensing, accreditation, physicists, camera service or any other additional support required for efficient and affordable testing experience. The objective of this partnership will be to provide clients with a turnkey, consolidated, lower cost option of providing in-house diagnostics in both existing and new labs.

Under this business model, nuclear laboratory practices can combine all costs associated with their operations into one flat fee per test. By consolidating all aspects of nuclear laboratory operations—including radioisotopes, staffing, equipment, services, physicists, supplies and quality control—into one single, cohesive offering, the partnership seeks to significantly reduce the complexities and administrative burdens traditionally associated with running a nuclear lab.

“By partnering with Simplified Imaging Solutions, Jubilant Radiopharma is delivering a holistic solution that addresses the operational challenges that our customers face daily,” said Harsher Singh, CEO, Jubilant Radiopharma. “This collaboration will help empower practices to operate more efficiently and profitably, allowing them to focus on patient care.”

“This partnership is a game-changer for nuclear labs,” said Avi Soffer, CEO, Simplified Imaging Solutions. “We’re excited to offer a solution that not only simplifies operations but also enhances the reliability and quality of radioisotope delivery.”

About Jubilant Radiopharma

Jubilant Radiopharma, a business segment of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, is an industry-leading radiopharmaceutical business that comprises development, manufacturing and commercialization of products through its Radiopharmaceuticals business and distribution through the Radiopharmacies division. Jubilant Radiopharma’s manufactured products are used in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of various diseases with specialization in lung, thyroid, bone and cardiac imaging products as well as in thyroid disease therapy. The division’s Radiopharmacies business is the second largest radiopharmacy network in the U.S. with 43 radiopharmacies and 3 PET manufacturing facilities, distributing nuclear medicine products to members of the largest national Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), regional health systems, stand-alone imaging centers, cardiologists and hospitals. This business has over 30 years of experience in serving the US nuclear medicine community and its current geographical reach enables it to serve over four million patients yearly. The Radiopharmacies business complements the Company’s Radiopharmaceuticals business and provides it with direct access to hospital networks. Jubilant Radiopharma is focused on “Improving Lives Through Nuclear Medicine”.

More information can be found at: https://www.jubilantradiopharma.com/

About Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Jubilant Pharmova Limited (formerly Jubilant Life Sciences Limited) is a company with a global presence that is involved in Radiopharma, Allergy Immunotherapy, CDMO Sterile Injectables, Contract Research Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), Generics and Proprietary Novel Drugs businesses. In the Radiopharma business, the Company is involved in the manufacturing and supply of Radiopharmaceuticals with a network of 43 radiopharmacies and 3 PET manufacturing facilities in the US. The Company’s Allergy Immunotherapy business is involved in the manufacturing and supply of allergic extracts and venom products in the US and in some other markets such as Canada, Europe and Australia. Jubilant, through its CDMO Sterile Injectables business, offers manufacturing services including sterile fill and finish injectables (both liquid and lyophilization), full-service ophthalmic offer (liquids, ointments & creams) and ampoules. The CRDMO business of the Company includes the Drug Discovery Services business that provides contract research and development services through two world class research centers in Bengaluru and Noida in India and the CDMO-API business that is involved in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Jubilant Therapeutics is involved in the Proprietary Novel Drugs business and is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies in the area of oncology and auto-immune disorders. The Company operates multiple manufacturing facilities that cater to all the regulated markets including USA, Europe and other geographies. Jubilant Pharmova Limited has a team of around 5,500 multicultural people across the globe. The Company is well recognized as a ‘Partner of Choice’ by leading pharmaceuticals companies globally. For more info please click here - www.jubilantpharmova.com

About Simplified Imaging Solutions

Simplified Imaging Solutions is dedicated to improving operational efficiencies in medical imaging practices. By offering innovative solutions for staffing, equipment, and service, the company helps practices thrive in a complex healthcare environment.

https://nuclearstresstest.net/

