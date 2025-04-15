Johnson & Johnson Reports Q1 2025 Results

2025 First-Quarter reported sales growth of 2.4% to $21.9 Billion with operational growth of 4.2%* and adjusted operational growth of 3.3%*

2025 First-Quarter earnings per share (EPS) increased to $4.54 which includes the reversal of special charges and adjusted EPS increased to $2.77 or 2.2%*

Significant new product pipeline progress including approval of TREMFYA in Crohn’s disease, data for RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE overall survival in non-small cell lung cancer and icotrokinra in plaque psoriasis, and initiation of the clinical trial for a general surgery robotic system, OTTAVA

Company increases Full-Year 2025 operational sales 2,5 guidance to reflect the addition of CAPLYTA following the completion of the Intra-Cellular Therapies acquisition

Including tariff costs, dilution from the Intra-Cellular Therapies acquisition, and updated foreign exchange, Company maintains Full-Year 2025 adjusted reported EPS4 outlook of 6.2%* growth at the mid-point

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for first-quarter 2025. "The power of Johnson & Johnson's uniquely diversified portfolio was on full display this quarter, with strong operational sales growth reinforcing our confidence in 2025 guidance," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "During the quarter, we fortified our position as an innovation powerhouse with major advancements across our pipeline, including TREMFYA in IBD, RYBREVANT plus LAZCLUZE in non-small-cell lung cancer, and OTTAVA, our soft tissue surgical robotic system, and further enhanced our leading neuroscience portfolio with the completion of the Intra-Cellular Therapies acquisition."





Overall financial results

Q1 ($ in Millions, expect EPS) 2025 2024 % Change Reported Sales $21,893 $ 21,383 2.4% Net Earnings $10,999 $3,255 237.9% EPS (diluted) $4.54 $1.34 238.8% Q1 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2025 2024 % Change Operational Sales1,2 4.2% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 3.3% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 $6,706 $6,580 1.9% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $2.77 $2.71 2.2% Free Cash Flow6,7 ~$3,400 $2,850

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine 6 Non-GAAP measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings. 7 First-quarter 2025 is estimated as of April 15, 2025 Note: values may have been rounded

Regional sales results

Q1 % Change ($ in Millions) 2025 2024 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 U.S. $12,305 $11,620 5.9% 5.9 - 4.4 International 9,588 9,763 (1.8) 2.1 (3.9) 1.9 Worldwide $21,893 $21,383 2.4% 4.2 (1.8) 3.3

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

Segment sales results

Q1 % Change ($ in Millions) 2025 2024 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 Innovative Medicine $13,873 $13,562 2.3% 4.2 (1.9) 4.4 MedTech 8,020 7,821 2.5 4.1 (1.6) 1.3 Worldwide $21,893 $21,383 2.4% 4.2 (1.8) 3.3

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

First-Quarter 2025 segment commentary:

Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.

Innovative Medicine

Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 4.2%* driven primarily by DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, ERLEADA, and RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE in Oncology, TREMFYA and SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA in Immunology, SPRAVATO in Neuroscience, and XARELTO in Cardiovascular/Metabolism/Other. Growth was partially offset by an approximate (810) basis points impact from STELARA in Immunology.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 4.1%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 2.8%. Growth was driven primarily by Abiomed in Cardiovascular and wound closure products in General Surgery. Growth was partially offset by Spine, Sports & Other in Orthopaedics.

Full-year 2025 guidance:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) April 2025 January 2025 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 2.0% – 3.0% / 2.5% 2.0% – 3.0% / 2.5% Operational Sales2,5 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $91.6B – $92.4B / $92.0B 3.3% – 4.3% / 3.8% $90.9B – $91.7B / $91.3B 2.5% – 3.5% / 3.0% Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $91.0B – $91.8B / $91.4B 2.6% – 3.6% / 3.1% $89.2B – $90.0B / $89.6B 0.5% – 1.5% / 1.0% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.50 – $10.70 / $10.60 5.2% – 7.2% / 6.2% $10.75 – $10.95 / $10.85 7.7% – 9.7% / 8.7% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.50 – $10.70 / $10.60 5.2% – 7.2% / 6.2% $10.50 – $10.70 / $10.60 5.2% – 7.2% / 6.2%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: April 2025 = $1.10 and January 2025 = $1.04 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

Notable announcements in the quarter:

Webcast information:

About Johnson & Johnson:

Non-GAAP financial measures:

* “Operational sales growth” excluding the impact of translational currency, “adjusted operational sales growth” excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as “adjusted net earnings”, “adjusted diluted earnings per share” and “adjusted operational diluted earnings per share” excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at quarterly results.

Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FIRST QUARTER Percent Change 2025 2024 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Innovative Medicine U.S. $ 8,092 7,612 6.3 % 6.3 - International 5,781 5,950 (2.9 ) 1.5 (4.4 ) 13,873 13,562 2.3 4.2 (1.9 ) MedTech U.S. 4,213 4,008 5.1 5.1 - International 3,807 3,813 (0.2 ) 3.0 (3.2 ) 8,020 7,821 2.5 4.1 (1.6 ) U.S. 12,305 11,620 5.9 5.9 - International 9,588 9,763 (1.8 ) 2.1 (3.9 ) Worldwide $ 21,893 21,383 2.4 % 4.2 (1.8 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FIRST QUARTER Percent Change 2025 2024 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 12,305 11,620 5.9 % 5.9 - Europe 5,110 5,163 (1.0 ) 2.2 (3.2 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,167 1,194 (2.3 ) 9.2 (11.5 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,311 3,406 (2.8 ) (0.6 ) (2.2 ) International 9,588 9,763 (1.8 ) 2.1 (3.9 ) Worldwide $ 21,893 21,383 2.4 % 4.2 (1.8 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) FIRST QUARTER 2025 2024 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 21,893 100.0 $ 21,383 100.0 2.4 Cost of products sold 7,357 33.6 6,511 30.4 13.0 Gross Profit 14,536 66.4 14,872 69.6 (2.3 ) Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 5,112 23.3 5,257 24.6 (2.8 ) Research and development expense 3,225 14.7 3,542 16.6 (8.9 ) Interest (income) expense, net (128 ) (0.6 ) (209 ) (1.0 ) Other (income) expense, net (7,321 ) (33.4 ) 2,404 11.2 Restructuring 17 0.1 164 0.8 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 13,631 62.3 3,714 17.4 267.0 Provision for taxes on income 2,632 12.1 459 2.2 473.4 Net earnings $ 10,999 50.2 $ 3,255 15.2 237.9 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 4.54 $ 1.34 238.8 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,423.8 2,430.1 Effective tax rate 19.3 % 12.4 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 8,011 36.6 $ 7,877 36.8 1.7 Net earnings $ 6,706 30.6 $ 6,580 30.8 1.9 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.77 $ 2.71 2.2 Effective tax rate 16.3 % 16.5 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures First Quarter (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2025 2024 Net Earnings, after tax- as reported $10,999 $3,255 Pre-tax Adjustments Litigation related (6,966) 2,726 Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,120 1,078 Restructuring related 1 55 171 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 132 148 (Gains)/losses on securities 39 (20) Medical Device Regulation - 51 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs - 9 Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments 2 1,315 (856) Tax legislation and other tax related 12 18 Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax $6,706 $6,580 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,423.8 2,430.1 Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.77 $2.71 Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.81

Notes: 1 In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits are primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring expenses of $144 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2024 include the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs and asset impairments. This program was completed in Q4 2024. In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expenses of $55 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2025 and $27 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2024 primarily includes costs related to market and product exits. 2 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth FIRST QUARTER 2025 ACTUAL vs. 2024 ACTUAL Segments Innovative Medicine MedTech Total WW As Reported 2.3% 2.5% 2.4% U.S. 6.3% 5.1% 5.9% International (2.9)% (0.2)% (1.8)% WW Currency (1.9) (1.6) (1.8) U.S. - - - International (4.4) (3.2) (3.9) WW Operational 4.2% 4.1% 4.2% U.S. 6.3% 5.1% 5.9% International 1.5% 3.0% 2.1% Shockwave (3.3) (1.2) U.S. (5.1) (1.8) International (1.4) (0.5) All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) 0.2 0.5 0.3 U.S. 0.0 0.9 0.3 International 0.4 0.2 0.3 WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D 4.4% 1.3% 3.3% U.S. 6.3% 0.9% 4.4% International 1.9% 1.8% 1.9% Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2) 2025 2024 Reported Operational (1) Currency ONCOLOGY US $ 3,013 2,383 26.4 % 26.4 % - Intl 2,664 2,430 9.6 % 14.4 % -4.8 % WW 5,678 4,814 17.9 % 20.4 % -2.5 % CARVYKTI US 318 140 * * - Intl 51 16 * * * WW 369 157 * * * DARZALEX US 1,829 1,464 24.9 % 24.9 % - Intl 1,409 1,228 14.7 % 19.8 % -5.1 % WW 3,237 2,692 20.3 % 22.5 % -2.2 % ERLEADA US 292 285 2.5 % 2.5 % - Intl 479 404 18.5 % 23.1 % -4.6 % WW 771 689 11.9 % 14.6 % -2.7 % IMBRUVICA US 235 265 -11.5 % -11.5 % - Intl 474 518 -8.5 % -4.2 % -4.3 % WW 709 784 -9.5 % -6.7 % -2.8 % RYBREVANT / LAZCLUZE (3) US 113 36 * * - Intl 28 11 * * * WW 141 47 * * * TALVEY (3) US 68 50 35.2 % 35.2 % - Intl 18 8 * * * WW 86 58 48.4 % 50.2 % -1.8 % TECVAYLI US 105 101 4.9 % 4.9 % - Intl 46 33 38.8 % 45.9 % -7.1 % WW 151 133 13.3 % 15.0 % -1.7 % ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate US 7 9 -24.3 % -24.3 % - Intl 118 172 -31.3 % -28.5 % -2.8 % WW 125 181 -30.9 % -28.3 % -2.6 % OTHER ONCOLOGY (3) US 47 33 42.9 % 42.9 % - Intl 42 41 4.6 % 10.1 % -5.5 % WW 89 73 21.7 % 24.7 % -3.0 % See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change 2025 2024 Reported Operational (1) Currency IMMUNOLOGY US 2,196 2,453 -10.5 % -10.5 % - Intl 1,510 1,794 -15.8 % -11.5 % -4.3 % WW 3,707 4,247 -12.7 % -10.9 % -1.8 % REMICADE US 314 266 18.1 % 18.1 % - US Exports (4) 10 27 -64.2 % -64.2 % - Intl 143 141 1.3 % 6.8 % -5.5 % WW 467 434 7.5 % 9.3 % -1.8 % SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA US 292 254 14.8 % 14.8 % - Intl 366 299 22.4 % 29.7 % -7.3 % WW 659 554 18.9 % 22.9 % -4.0 % STELARA US 981 1,396 -29.8 % -29.8 % - Intl 644 1,055 -38.9 % -35.8 % -3.1 % WW 1,625 2,451 -33.7 % -32.3 % -1.4 % TREMFYA US 599 509 17.6 % 17.6 % - Intl 356 299 19.2 % 24.4 % -5.2 % WW 956 808 18.2 % 20.1 % -1.9 % OTHER IMMUNOLOGY US 1 0 * * - Intl 0 0 - - - WW 1 0 * * - NEUROSCIENCE US 968 1,054 -8.1 % -8.1 % - Intl 679 749 -9.3 % -5.5 % -3.8 % WW 1,647 1,803 -8.6 % -7.0 % -1.6 % CONCERTA / Methylphenidate US 38 41 -7.4 % -7.4 % - Intl 110 136 -18.9 % -15.2 % -3.7 % WW 148 177 -16.3 % -13.4 % -2.9 % INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA US 625 765 -18.2 % -18.2 % - Intl 277 292 -4.9 % -1.1 % -3.8 % WW 903 1,056 -14.5 % -13.5 % -1.0 % SPRAVATO US 276 191 45.0 % 45.0 % - Intl 43 34 25.0 % 31.7 % -6.7 % WW 320 225 41.9 % 42.9 % -1.0 % OTHER NEUROSCIENCE US 28 58 -50.6 % -50.6 % - Intl 248 287 -13.4 % -9.8 % -3.6 % WW 277 345 -19.6 % -16.7 % -2.9 % See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change 2025 2024 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 744 766 -2.9 % -2.9 % - Intl 281 283 -0.6 % 3.2 % -3.8 % WW 1,025 1,049 -2.3 % -1.2 % -1.1 % OPSUMIT / OPSYNVI (3) US 363 356 2.1 % 2.1 % - Intl 159 169 -6.0 % -2.5 % -3.5 % WW 522 524 -0.5 % 0.6 % -1.1 % UPTRAVI US 365 392 -6.9 % -6.9 % - Intl 86 76 13.4 % 17.5 % -4.1 % WW 451 468 -3.6 % -2.9 % -0.7 % OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION (3) US 15 18 -12.7 % -12.7 % - Intl 37 39 -4.6 % -0.3 % -4.3 % WW 52 56 -7.2 % -4.3 % -2.9 % INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 315 324 -2.8 % -2.8 % - Intl 487 497 -1.9 % 1.9 % -3.8 % WW 802 821 -2.2 % 0.1 % -2.3 % EDURANT / rilpivirine US 8 8 -1.3 % -1.3 % - Intl 350 315 11.0 % 14.7 % -3.7 % WW 358 323 10.7 % 14.3 % -3.6 % PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA US 305 314 -2.9 % -2.9 % - Intl 98 104 -6.2 % -0.6 % -5.6 % WW 403 418 -3.7 % -2.3 % -1.4 % OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES (3) US 2 2 7.7 % 7.7 % - Intl 39 77 -48.8 % -47.0 % -1.8 % WW 41 78 -47.6 % -45.9 % -1.7 % CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER US 855 631 35.4 % 35.4 % - Intl 158 197 -19.7 % -15.3 % -4.4 % WW 1,013 829 22.3 % 23.4 % -1.1 % XARELTO US 690 518 33.3 % 33.3 % - Intl - - - - - WW 690 518 33.3 % 33.3 % - OTHER US 165 114 45.0 % 45.0 % - Intl 158 197 -19.7 % -15.3 % -4.4 % WW 323 311 3.9 % 6.7 % -2.8 % TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE US 8,092 7,612 6.3 % 6.3 % - Intl 5,781 5,950 -2.9 % 1.5 % -4.4 % WW $ 13,873 13,562 2.3 % 4.2 % -1.9 % See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change MEDTECH SEGMENT (2) 2025 2024 Reported Operational (1) Currency CARDIOVASCULAR US $ 1,261 1,025 23.0 % 23.0 % - Intl 842 781 7.8 % 10.7 % -2.9 % WW 2,103 1,806 16.4 % 17.7 % -1.3 % ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY US 684 692 -1.1 % -1.1 % - Intl 638 652 -2.0 % 0.7 % -2.7 % WW 1,323 1,344 -1.6 % -0.2 % -1.4 % ABIOMED US 339 303 11.9 % 11.9 % - Intl 81 67 19.7 % 23.6 % -3.9 % WW 420 371 13.3 % 14.0 % -0.7 % SHOCKWAVE (5) US 206 - * * - Intl 52 - * * - WW 258 - * * - OTHER CARDIOVASCULAR US 32 30 7.1 % 7.1 % - Intl 72 62 15.1 % 17.4 % -2.3 % WW 103 92 12.5 % 14.1 % -1.6 % ORTHOPAEDICS US 1,384 1,448 -4.4 % -4.4 % - Intl 857 892 -3.9 % -0.9 % -3.0 % WW 2,241 2,340 -4.2 % -3.1 % -1.1 % HIPS US 263 270 -2.5 % -2.5 % - Intl 146 152 -4.0 % -0.8 % -3.2 % WW 409 422 -3.1 % -1.9 % -1.2 % KNEES US 231 242 -4.3 % -4.3 % - Intl 158 160 -1.0 % 2.1 % -3.1 % WW 389 401 -3.0 % -1.7 % -1.3 % TRAUMA US 502 504 -0.5 % -0.5 % - Intl 270 261 3.7 % 7.2 % -3.5 % WW 772 765 0.9 % 2.1 % -1.2 % SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER US 388 432 -10.2 % -10.2 % - Intl 283 320 -11.6 % -8.9 % -2.7 % WW 671 752 -10.8 % -9.7 % -1.1 % See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change 2025 2024 Reported Operational (1) Currency SURGERY US 1,002 987 1.5 % 1.5 % - Intl 1,394 1,429 -2.5 % 0.8 % -3.3 % WW 2,396 2,416 -0.8 % 1.1 % -1.9 % ADVANCED US 457 446 2.7 % 2.7 % - Intl 616 641 -4.0 % -1.0 % -3.0 % WW 1,073 1,087 -1.2 % 0.5 % -1.7 % GENERAL US 544 542 0.5 % 0.5 % - Intl 778 788 -1.2 % 2.3 % -3.5 % WW 1,323 1,330 -0.5 % 1.6 % -2.1 % VISION US 566 547 3.4 % 3.4 % - Intl 713 710 0.4 % 3.9 % -3.5 % WW 1,279 1,258 1.7 % 3.7 % -2.0 % CONTACT LENSES / OTHER US 452 438 3.1 % 3.1 % - Intl 467 472 -1.1 % 2.4 % -3.5 % WW 919 910 1.0 % 2.7 % -1.7 % SURGICAL US 114 110 4.3 % 4.3 % - Intl 246 238 3.4 % 7.1 % -3.7 % WW 361 348 3.7 % 6.2 % -2.5 % TOTAL MEDTECH US 4,213 4,008 5.1 % 5.1 % - Intl 3,807 3,813 -0.2 % 3.0 % -3.2 % WW $ 8,020 7,821 2.5 % 4.1 % -1.6 %

