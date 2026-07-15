SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter 2026

July 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2026 of $1.34 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 8, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2026. The ex-dividend date is August 25, 2026.



About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/.


Contacts

Media contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

New Jersey Earnings
Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Job Trends
Novartis slashes New Jersey workforce again, cutting 322 employees
July 7, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Job Trends
May layoffs hit nearly 7,000, with most cuts from Takeda, BioNTech
June 11, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of panoramic view of New Jersey City skyline
Job Trends
11 companies hiring in New Jersey now
May 28, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
FDA
FDA’s absent leaders, the millions pharma CEOs make, and pancreatic cancer’s momentum
May 20, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst