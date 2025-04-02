Johnson & Johnson Announces Expected Closing Date for Intra-Cellular Acquisition

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that following the approval of its pending acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. by Intra-Cellular Therapies’ shareholders on March 27, 2025, Johnson & Johnson intends to complete its acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies on or around April 2, 2025.





The transaction is expected to accelerate 2025 sales growth for Johnson & Johnson by approximately 0.8% with approximately $0.7 billion in incremental sales. Inclusive of the impact of financing costs, Johnson & Johnson expects the transaction to dilute adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by approximately $0.25 in 2025, an improvement from the $0.30 – $0.35 originally estimated on the Company’s Q4 2024 earnings call. In 2026, Johnson & Johnson expects the earnings dilution to be reduced to approximately $0.21 per share as annualized financing costs are partially offset by operational accretion. Johnson & Johnson will include these estimates in its full-year 2025 financial outlook when it reports first quarter results on April 15, 2025.

Following the completion of the transaction, Intra-Cellular Therapies’ common stock will cease trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

This release corrects a prior statement that the closing had occurred.

