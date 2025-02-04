Jabil Acquires Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii)

The acquisition of Pii, a science-driven contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), complements Jabil’s existing pharmaceutical solutions, enabling comprehensive support for customers in drug development, clinical trials, and product commercialization at scale.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a global leader in engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, today announced the successful acquisition of Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in early stage, clinical, and commercial volume aseptic filling, lyophilization, and oral solid dose manufacturing, completed February 3, 2025.









“As the pace of healthcare innovation accelerates, pharmaceutical companies need partners who can help them scale rapidly with a focus on quality and safety. Jabil and Pii’s combined capabilities can provide end-to-end support for pharmaceutical customers, offering one safe, trusted pair of hands to simplify their entire supply chain,” said Mike Mahaz, SVP, Global Business Units, Healthcare, at Jabil.

Jabil is a leader in parenteral drug delivery, in support of markets like GLP-1s. This acquisition will significantly enhance Jabil’s existing Pharmaceutical Solutions offering, which includes the development and commercial production of auto-injectors, pen injectors, inhalers, and on-body pumps. With the addition of Pii’s leading scientific insights, depth of product knowledge, and capabilities across aseptic filling, lyophilization, and oral solid dose manufacturing, Jabil can meet the clinical and commercial drug manufacturing demands of healthcare customers.

“Jabil is very pleased to announce this acquisition. With our shared commitment to creating the best solutions possible for patients around the world, we believe the addition of Pii’s capabilities, supported by over 300 team members, is a perfect fit for Jabil and our customers,” said James O’Gorman, Vice President, Pharmaceutical Solutions, at Jabil. “The convergence of Jabil’s and Pii’s complementary capabilities will bolster Jabil’s customer offering and support business growth potential as we enter the CDMO market.”

Founded in 1994, Pii’s footprint has grown to over 360,000 square feet across four sites on a single campus in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Pii’s state-of-the-art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities contain over 70 manufacturing rooms, including containment suites for handling high potency compounds and hormones, dedicated manufacturing suites for oral products (e.g., soft gels), an aseptic facility for injectables (e.g., vials, syringes, and cartridges), a formulation development center, and analytical and microbiology laboratories. This expertise will add a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services to Jabil’s current healthcare solutions.

By joining Jabil, Pii gains access to an expanded global infrastructure, cutting-edge automation, and enhanced supply chain efficiencies, enabling even greater responsiveness and innovation for their pharmaceutical partners.

“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Pii. We look forward to leveraging Jabil’s extensive expertise to accelerate our mission of delivering best-in-class drug development and manufacturing solutions to our customers and ultimately the patients we serve,” said John Fowler, President and CEO at Pii.

“On behalf of our board and fellow shareholders at Athyrium Capital Management, Hildred Capital and Pharmascience Inc., I want to thank our management and staff for their splendid work in building the Company over the past several years,” said James Gale, Chairman of Pii and managing director of Signet Healthcare Partners. “Jabil is the perfect owner to continue the momentum of the business. With their resources and capabilities, we believe our customers and employees will be well served going forward.”

About Jabil:

At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world’s top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.

