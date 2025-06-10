Izotropic Revises License Agreement with The Regents of the University of California

Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) -("" or the ""), a medical device company commercializing imaging-based products utilizing innovative and emerging technologies for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, is pleased to announce that it has revised its exclusive global licensing agreement with the Regents of the University of California ("") to align with the Company's current strategic positioning,, and global commercialization plans for the(""), and other planned imaging-based products.Izotropic holds the exclusive worldwide licensing rights to Breast CT and other technologies, patents, and patent applications developed at UC Davis Medical Center, in Sacramento, California. The agreement positions Izotropic as the sole commercial entity with the rights to develop, manufacture, and market these innovations for human screening, diagnostic, and therapeutic (treatment) use. The license agreement includes sublicensing rights that the Company may utilize to commercialize imaging technologies in global business sectors in exchange for sales revenues, distribution fees, and/ or pay-per-use fees on all licensed products.Under the terms of the revised agreement, Izotropic is required to achieve U.S. regulatory approval or that of a foreign equivalent (such as European CE Mark), initiate marketing, and achieve the first commercial sale by specified dates that align with, but are not limited to, the Company's timelines for theof IzoView. This structure offers flexibility for global market entry while ensuring licensing compliance for IzoView and enabling the advancement and commercialization of a more diversified portfolio of imaging technologies.Izotropic has agreed to a diligence obligation fee of USD $85K due by November 2025, payable in structured installments.More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website atand by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ atThis document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, including those related to capital requirements and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including, without limitation, the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView has not yet been approved or cleared for sale.Robert Thast, Interim Chief Executive OfficerTelephone: 1-604-220-5031 or 1-833-IZOCORP ext. 1Email:James Gagnon, International CommunicationsTelephone: 1-604-780-7576 or 1-833-IZOCORP ext. 2General and Corporate InquiriesTelephone: 1-604-825-4778 or 1-833-IZOCORP ext. 3Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit