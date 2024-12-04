Izotropic Provides Update on Annual General Meeting Materials and Voting Procedures

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) (“Izotropic” or the “Company”), a medical device company commercializing IzoView, a CT (computed tomography) imaging system, announces that due to the suspension of mail service in Canada due to the nationwide strike of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, that the notice of meeting, information circular, requests for financial statements and proxy form (the “Meeting Materials”) for the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting will not be mailed and have been posted and are accessible on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile and on the Company’s website at https://izocorp.com/investors/agm/.

Shareholders may access the meeting materials at the aforementioned websites and can contact the Company at ir@izocorp.com to obtain their voting control numbers that will be available on or before December 9, 2024, to vote their shares online at https://vote.odysseytrust.com.

Registered and beneficial shareholders who have provided prior e-consent to either Izotropic’s trust company, Odyssey Trust, or their brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary with which they hold their shares will receive their meeting materials, instructions on how to vote, and voting control number via email from the organization in which their shares are held to vote their shares online at https://vote.odysseytrust.com.

Copies of the Company’s annual audited, and quarterly interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis are accessible on the Company’s Sedar+ profile and on the Company’s website at https://izocorp.com/investors/financials/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mr. Robert Thast, CEOCell: 604-220-5031

Contact:Email: info@izocorp.comToll Free: 1-833-IZOCORP ext.1

About Izotropic More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

