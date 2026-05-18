Istituto Nazionale Tumori IRCCS Fondazione G. Pascale Selects MEVION S250-FIT™ for Southern Italy’s First Proton Therapy Center

Compact, vault-integrated platform selected through a competitive European tender will bring proton therapy to patients across Southern Italy.

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MevionFIT--Mevion Medical Systems, the global leader in compact proton therapy, today announced that it has been selected to deliver the MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™ to Istituto Nazionale Tumori IRCCS Fondazione G. Pascale in Naples. The award, made following a competitive European tender, will establish the first proton therapy center in Southern Italy, significantly expanding access to advanced radiation therapy for patients across the region and reducing the need for patients to travel long distances to northern Italy for care.

Until now, proton therapy in Italy has only been available at centers located in Northern Italy, requiring patients from Southern Italy to travel significant distances for care. The Pascale project supports a broader strategy to establish Naples as a leading oncology hub and to improve healthcare equity across Italy.

“The selection of the MEVION S250-FIT reflects our commitment to bringing advanced, accessible cancer care to patients in Southern Italy,” said Dr. Paolo Muto, Ph.D., previous Director of Radiation Oncology at Istituto Nazionale Tumori IRCCS Fondazione G. Pascale. “Its ability to integrate into our existing clinical infrastructure while delivering state-of-the-art proton therapy was a decisive factor in our decision.”

The MEVION S250-FIT was selected following a comprehensive evaluation of clinical capability, technology, cost-efficiency, and long-term value. Designed for installation within standard radiotherapy vaults, the system enables proton therapy to be integrated directly into existing LINAC-based treatment environments without the infrastructure and capital requirements of traditional multi-room facilities.

“This award is a milestone for Mevion’s European expansion and a validation of our vision for compact, accessible proton therapy on a global scale,” said Tina Yu, Ph.D., CEO and President of Mevion Medical Systems. “Fondazione Pascale’s selection of the MEVION S250-FIT through a rigorous competitive process underscores the platform’s clinical capability, cost-efficiency, and suitability for the European healthcare environment, and we are honored to support Southern Italy’s first proton therapy center.”

The project will be delivered as a turnkey solution through a collaboration between Mevion, Leo Cancer Care, and Morveducci, combining expertise in compact proton therapy, upright patient positioning, and specialized healthcare construction to establish a next-generation proton therapy center in Naples. Leo Cancer Care provides the Marie® Upright Patient Positioning and CT Imaging System integrated into the MEVION S250-FIT, enabling a compact treatment configuration without a traditional rotating gantry. Morveducci serves as the general contractor responsible for the design and construction of the new proton therapy center. RaySearch Laboratories provides the RayCare®* oncology information system (OIS) and RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS), which will be used for clinical workflow management and treatment planning at the center.

A Compact, Integrated Platform for the European Healthcare Landscape

In Europe, the adoption of proton therapy has been limited by the size, cost, and infrastructure requirements of traditional proton systems. Now both U.S. FDA-cleared and CE-marked under Regulation (EU) 2017/745, the MEVION S250-FIT is engineered to address these challenges by extending proton therapy into the footprint and workflow of conventional radiotherapy, creating a new pathway for European cancer centers to integrate proton therapy into existing clinical programs.

The platform includes Mevion’s HYPERSCAN® pencil-beam scanning technology for Intensity-Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT) and is designed to deliver DirectARC™ proton arc therapy, aligned with modern radiotherapy workflows.

The Fondazione Pascale award builds on the growing momentum of the MEVION S250-FIT platform. In the United States, the system has been chosen by leading institutions, including Stanford Medicine Cancer Center, BayCare Health System, Atlantic Health System, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Loma Linda University Health, UNC Health, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Pascale award marks a key step toward expanding compact proton therapy internationally.

About Istituto Nazionale Tumori IRCCS Fondazione G. Pascale

Founded in 1933, Fondazione Pascale is designated as an IRCCS (Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico) under the Italian Ministry of Health, a status recognizing clinical excellence and research relevance at the national level. The institute serves as a coordinating hub within the Campania Oncology Network and is a national reference center for multidisciplinary cancer care, bridging translational research with clinical application across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

About Mevion Medical Systems:

Mevion Medical Systems is a leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Since 2013, Mevion compact proton therapy single-room systems have been used by leading cancer centers for treating patients. Mevion’s series of products, including the flagship MEVION S250i® and MEVION S250-FIT™ with HYPERSCAN® pencil beam scanning, represent the world’s most compact proton therapy systems that eliminate the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com

*RaySearch products are subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

Media Contacts:

Jacqueline Abner-Pongratz

Mevion Medical Systems

Jacqueline.Pongratz@mevion.com