iSpecimen Achieves 85% Reduction in Human Biospecimen Shipping Time

Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - iSpecimen (NASDAQ: ISPC), an online marketplace for human biospecimens, has implemented a streamlined shipping model that enables direct shipment of biospecimens from supplier sites to customers, both domestically and internationally.By reducing reliance on centralized hub processing, the new model simplifies logistics and eliminates multi-step routing. Previously, shipments often required routing through a central hub, which could add 7-14 days to transit times. Under the updated approach, domestic shipments can now be delivered in as little as 1-2 days, reducing transit times by approximately 70-85% while also lowering overall shipping costs through fewer shipment handoffs. The updated model is supported by enhanced training and operational alignment across iSpecimen's growing global supplier network.For international shipments, iSpecimen has strengthened partnerships with key sourcing organizations across Europe and Eastern Europe, expanding access to rare and hard-to-source biospecimens. Combined with the direct-to-customer shipping model, this expanded network supports broader research requests with improved consistency and turnaround times. The company continues to maintain reliable international shipping operations, ensuring continuity of supply for time-sensitive specimens.Since its implementation earlier this year, customer feedback has been consistently positive, highlighting improvements in delivery speed, reliability, and overall experience."In addition to our AI agent, streamlining shipments is an example of the team's operational flexibility and expertise. We are pleased with improved timelines all around," commented Katie Field, CEO of iSpecimen. She continued, "Since this process improvement customers have been pleased too, for example one was 'impressed with the quality and care taken…in the careful sourcing and handling of the research materials.' We are proud that our customers use rare materials that we source to advance scientific research."iSpecimen is a technology-driven marketplace that connects life science researchers with a global network of biospecimen suppliers. The Company's platform simplifies and accelerates access to human biological samples, enabling researchers to find the specimens they need to advance medical science and improve patient outcomes.This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the development, performance, and adoption, and regulatory environment applicable to artificial intelligence technologies. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements occurs, the Company's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.For more information, visitTo view the source version of this press release, please visit