Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results; Maintains Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance

– LINZESS® (Iinaclotide) U.S. net sales of $248 million in Q2 2025; EUTRx demand growth of 10% year-over-year –

– Plans to align with FDA on confirmatory Phase 3 trial design in Q4 2025 –

– Progressing previously announced strategic alternatives review to maximize shareholder value –

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing life-changing therapies for people living with gastrointestinal (GI) and rare diseases, today reported its second quarter 2025 results and recent business performance.

“In the second quarter, LINZESS delivered $248 million in U.S. net sales with robust EUTRx demand growth of 10% year-over-year. Additionally, LINZESS net price was in-line with our expectations for the quarter, further reinforcing our belief that we are on track to achieve our latest full year 2025 financial guidance. For apraglutide, we have been finalizing a confirmatory Phase 3 trial design and plan to align with the FDA in the fourth quarter,” said Tom McCourt, chief executive officer of Ironwood. “In parallel, we continue to evaluate all paths to increase shareholder value. We have two valuable assets, each of which we believe is worth more individually than our market cap today. We are actively progressing our strategic alternatives review process and look forward to providing an update as soon as possible.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights1

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Total revenue2 $ 85,239 $ 94,396 Total costs and expenses 39,918 69,419 GAAP net income (loss)2 23,599 (860 ) GAAP net income (loss) – per share basic2 0.15 (0.01 ) GAAP net income (loss) – per share diluted2 0.14 (0.01 ) Adjusted EBITDA2, 3 50,101 36,479 Non-GAAP net income2 23,623 1,508 Non-GAAP net income per share – basic2 0.15 0.00 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted2 0.14 0.00 1 Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Financial Measures table and to the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA table at the end of this press release. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information. 2 Figures presented for the second quarter of 2024 include a $17.0 million adjustment to collaborative arrangements revenue, driven by a $30.0 million increase to collaborative arrangements revenue as a result of a gross-to-net change in estimate related to the year ended December 31, 2023, previously recorded by Ironwood in the first quarter of 2024, which was reflected in LINZESS U.S. net sales as reported by AbbVie in the second quarter of 2024. This was partially offset by a $13.0 million reduction to collaborative arrangements revenue in the second quarter of 2024, to reflect Ironwood’s estimate of LINZESS gross-to-net reserves as of June 30, 2024. 3Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by subtracting restructuring expenses, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation, from GAAP net income (loss). The exclusion of stock-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA represents an update to our definition of Adjusted EBITDA, effective in the first quarter of 2025. For comparison purposes, second quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA has also been updated to reflect this updated definition.

Second Quarter 2025 Corporate Highlights

Apraglutide

Apraglutide is a once weekly, long-acting synthetic glucagon-like peptide-2 (“GLP-2”) analog with the potential to treat a range of rare gastrointestinal diseases where GLP-2 can play a central role in addressing disease pathophysiology.

Ironwood is advancing apraglutide for short bowel syndrome (“SBS”) patients dependent on parenteral support (“PS”), a severe chronic malabsorptive condition. Ironwood believes apraglutide has the potential to improve the standard of care for adult patients with SBS who are dependent on PS as the first and only GLP-2 to achieve a statistically significant reduction in weekly parenteral support volume with once-weekly administration.

A recent and updated data analysis of ongoing long-term extension study, STARS Extend, demonstrated that more patients continue to wean off PS with longer exposure to apraglutide. As of January 2025, 34 total apraglutide-dosed patients have achieved and maintained enteral autonomy.

Following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in April 2025, the Company is finalizing a confirmatory apraglutide Phase 3 trial design for patients with SBS who are dependent on PS and plans to align with the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2025. Pending alignment with the FDA, Ironwood expects to initiate a confirmatory Phase 3 trial in the first half of 2026.

U.S. LINZESS

Prescription Demand : Total LINZESS prescription demand in the second quarter of 2025 was 58 million LINZESS capsules, a 10% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024, per IQVIA.

: Total LINZESS prescription demand in the second quarter of 2025 was 58 million LINZESS capsules, a 10% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024, per IQVIA. U.S. Brand Collaboration : LINZESS U.S. net sales are provided to Ironwood by its U.S. partner, AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie”). LINZESS U.S. net sales were $248.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, a 17% increase compared to $211.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. Ironwood and AbbVie share equally in U.S. brand collaboration profits.

– LINZESS U.S. net sales as reported by AbbVie in the second quarter of 2024 reflected the gross-to-net change in estimate related to the year ended December 31, 2023, which Ironwood previously accounted for in the first quarter of 2024 by recording a $30.0 million reduction to collaborative arrangements revenue.

– LINZESS commercial margin was 69% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 62% in the second quarter of 2024. See the U.S. LINZESS Full Brand Collaboration table at the end of this press release.

– Net profit for the LINZESS U.S. brand collaboration, net of commercial and research and development (“R&D”) expenses, was $164.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, a 37% increase compared to $120.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. See the U.S. LINZESS Full Brand Collaboration table at the end of this press release.

– Second quarter of 2024 collaboration revenue to Ironwood includes a $17.0 million adjustment, driven by a $30.0 million increase to collaborative arrangements revenue as a result of a gross-to-net change in estimate related to the year ended December 31, 2023, previously recorded by Ironwood in the first quarter of 2024, which was reflected in LINZESS U.S. net sales as reported by AbbVie in the second quarter of 2024. This was partially offset by a $13.0 million reduction to collaborative arrangements revenue in the second quarter of 2024, to reflect Ironwood’s estimate of LINZESS gross-to-net reserves as of June 30, 2024.

Corporate Updates

Ironwood is progressing its engagement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to evaluate strategic alternatives for the company and plans to provide an update as soon as possible.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total Revenue. Total revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was $85.2 million, compared to $94.4 million in the second quarter of 2024.

– Total revenue in the second quarter of 2025 consisted of $85.7 million associated with Ironwood’s share of the net profits from the sales of LINZESS in the U.S., and ($0.5) million in royalties and other revenue. Total revenue in the second quarter of 2024 consisted of $91.4 million associated with Ironwood’s share of the net profits from the sales of LINZESS in the U.S., and $3.0 million in royalties and other revenue.

– Total costs and expenses in the second quarter of 2025 consisted of $16.8 million in selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses, $23.4 million in R&D expenses and ($0.3) million of restructuring expenses. Total costs and expenses in the second quarter of 2024 consisted of $37.0 million in SG&A expenses, $30.4 million in R&D expenses, and $2.1 million in restructuring expenses.

– Non-GAAP net income excludes the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring expenses and acquisition-related costs, all net of tax effect. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

– Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by subtracting stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and acquisition-related costs, from GAAP net loss. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

– Ironwood used $15.1 million in cash from operations in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $33.5 million in cash generated from operations in the second quarter of 2024.

2025 Guidance (August 2025) U.S. LINZESS Net Sales $800 - $850 million High single digit prescription demand growth, more than offset by expected price erosion due to Medicare Part D redesign Total Revenue1 $260 - $290 million Adjusted EBITDA2 >$105 million 1 Ironwood’s U.S. collaborative arrangements revenue includes reimbursement from AbbVie for a portion of Ironwood’s commercial expenses related to sales of LINZESS in the U.S. The FY2025 total revenue guidance accounts for the impact of the reduction to Ironwood’s commercial expenses and corresponding reimbursement from AbbVie due to Ironwood’s strategic reorganization announced in January 2025. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by subtracting restructuring expenses, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation, from GAAP net income. The exclusion of stock-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA represents an update to our definition of Adjusted EBITDA, effective in the first quarter of 2025. For purposes of this guidance, we have assumed that Ironwood will not incur material expenses related to business development activities in 2025. Ironwood does not provide guidance on GAAP net income or a reconciliation of expected adjusted EBITDA to expected GAAP net income because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the non-GAAP adjustments used to calculate adjusted EBITDA. These adjustments are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP net income for the guidance period. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, taken in conjunction with Ironwood’s GAAP financial statements, because it provides greater transparency and period-over-period comparability with respect to Ironwood’s operating performance. These measures are also used by management to assess the performance of the business. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Ironwood presents non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring expenses, and acquisition-related costs, all net of tax effect. Non-GAAP adjustments are further detailed below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets are non-cash expenses arising in connection with the acquisition of VectivBio and are considered to be non-recurring.

Restructuring expenses are considered to be a non-recurring event as they are associated with distinct operational decisions. Restructuring expenses include costs associated with exit and disposal activities.

Acquisition-related costs in connection with the acquisition of VectivBio are considered to be non-recurring and include direct and incremental costs associated with the acquisition and integration of VectivBio to the extent such costs were not classified as capitalizable transaction costs attributed to the cost of net assets acquired through acquisition accounting.

Ironwood also presents adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as well as guidance on adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by subtracting stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and acquisition-related costs from GAAP net income. The adjustments are made on a similar basis as described above related to non-GAAP net income (loss), as applicable.

Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, taken in conjunction with Ironwood’s GAAP financial statements, because it provides greater transparency and period-over-period comparability with respect to Ironwood’s operating performance. These measures are also used by management to assess the performance of the business. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) per share, respectively, and for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss), please refer to the tables at the end of this press release.

Ironwood does not provide guidance on GAAP net income or a reconciliation of expected adjusted EBITDA to expected GAAP net income because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the non-GAAP adjustments used to calculate adjusted EBITDA. These adjustments are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP net income for the guidance period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing life-changing therapies for people living with gastrointestinal (GI) and rare diseases. Ironwood is advancing apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for short bowel syndrome patients who are dependent on parenteral support. In addition, Ironwood has been a pioneer in the development of LINZESS® (linaclotide), the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). LINZESS is also approved for the treatment of functional constipation in pediatric patients ages 6-17 years old. Building upon our history of innovation, we keep patients at the heart of our R&D and commercialization efforts to reduce the burden of diseases and address significant unmet needs.

Founded in 1998, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with a site in Basel, Switzerland.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. In addition, follow us on X and on LinkedIn.

About LINZESS (Linaclotide)

LINZESS® is the #1 prescribed brand in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (“IBS-C”) or chronic idiopathic constipation (“CIC”), based on IQVIA data.

LINZESS is a once-daily capsule that helps relieve the abdominal pain, constipation, and overall abdominal symptoms of bloating, discomfort and pain associated with IBS-C, as well as the constipation, infrequent stools, hard stools, straining, and incomplete evacuation associated with CIC. LINZESS relieves constipation in children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years with functional constipation. The recommended dose is 290 mcg for IBS-C patients and 145 mcg for CIC patients, with a 72 mcg dose approved for use in CIC depending on individual patient presentation or tolerability. In children with functional constipation aged 6 to 17 years, the recommended dose is 72 mcg.

LINZESS is not a laxative; it is the first medicine approved by the FDA in a class called GC-C agonists. LINZESS contains a peptide called linaclotide that activates the GC-C receptor in the intestine. Activation of GC-C is thought to result in increased intestinal fluid secretion and accelerated transit and a decrease in the activity of pain-sensing nerves in the intestine. The clinical relevance of the effect on pain fibers, which is based on nonclinical studies, has not been established.

In the United States, Ironwood and AbbVie co-develop and co-commercialize LINZESS for the treatment of adults with IBS-C or CIC. In Europe, AbbVie markets linaclotide under the brand name CONSTELLA® for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe IBS-C. In Japan, Ironwood's partner, Astellas, markets linaclotide under the brand name LINZESS for the treatment of adults with IBS-C or CIC. Ironwood also has partnered with AstraZeneca for development and commercialization of LINZESS in China, and with AbbVie for development and commercialization of linaclotide in all other territories worldwide.

LINZESS Important Safety Information

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

LINZESS® (linaclotide) is indicated for the treatment of both irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults and functional constipation (FC) in children and adolescents 6 to 17 years of age. It is not known if LINZESS is safe and effective in children with FC less than 6 years of age or in children with IBS-C less than 18 years of age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS DEHYDRATION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS LESS THAN 2 YEARS OF AGE LINZESS is contraindicated in patients less than 2 years of age. In nonclinical studies in neonatal mice, administration of a single, clinically relevant adult oral dose of linaclotide caused deaths due to dehydration.

Contraindications

LINZESS is contraindicated in patients less than 2 years of age due to the risk of serious dehydration.

LINZESS is contraindicated in patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction.

Warnings and Precautions

LINZESS is contraindicated in patients less than 2 years of age. In neonatal mice, linaclotide increased fluid secretion as a consequence of age-dependent elevated guanylate cyclase (GC-C) agonism, which was associated with increased mortality within the first 24 hours due to dehydration. There was no age dependent trend in GC-C intestinal expression in a clinical study of children 2 to less than 18 years of age; however, there are insufficient data available on GC-C intestinal expression in children less than 2 years of age to assess the risk of developing diarrhea and its potentially serious consequences in these patients.

Diarrhea

In adults, diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in LINZESS-treated patients in the pooled IBS-C and CIC double-blind placebo-controlled trials. The incidence of diarrhea was similar in the IBS-C and CIC populations. Severe diarrhea was reported in 2% of 145 mcg and 290 mcg LINZESS-treated patients and in <1% of 72 mcg LINZESS-treated CIC patients.

In children and adolescents 6 to 17 years of age, diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in 72 mcg LINZESS-treated patients in the FC double-blind placebo-controlled trial. Severe diarrhea was reported in <1% of 72 mcg LINZESS treated patients. If severe diarrhea occurs, dosing should be suspended and the patient rehydrated.

Common Adverse Reactions (incidence ≥2% and greater than placebo)

In IBS-C or CIC adult patients: diarrhea, abdominal pain, flatulence, and abdominal distension.

In FC pediatric patients: diarrhea.

Please see full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning: https://www.rxabbvie.com/pdf/linzess_pi.pdf

LINZESS® and CONSTELLA® are registered trademarks of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about Ironwood’s ability to execute on its mission; Ironwood’s strategy, business, financial position and operations; Ironwood’s ability to drive growth and profitability; the commercial potential of LINZESS; Ironwood’s financial performance and results, and guidance and expectations related thereto; LINZESS prescription demand growth, LINZESS U.S. net sales, total revenue and adjusted EBITDA in 2025; our plan to align with FDA on confirmatory Phase 3 trial design and expectation to initiate such trial, and the timing thereof; our belief that each of our two valuable assets is worth more individually than our market cap today; the status of the strategic alternatives review and timing to provide an update. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Ironwood undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

