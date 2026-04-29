SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

IRLAB publishes the Annual Report for 2025

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / IRLAB Therapeutics AB (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, announced today that the Annual Report for 2025 is published on the company's website, www.irlab.se.

IRLAB has published the Annual Report 2025 for the financial year, which covers January 1 to December 31, 2025. The Annual Report is available, in Swedish, on IRLAB's website: Financial reports - IRLAB. (The Annual Report is only published in Swedish)

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Gustaf Albèrt, CFO
Phone: +46 709 168 302
E-mail: gustaf.albert@irlab.se

This information is information that IRLAB Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 16:30 CEST.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe Earnings
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Shanghai,China-August 24th 2025: AstraZeneca company office building
Earnings
AstraZeneca bullish on $80B sales goal after beating expectations, Phase 3 data wins
April 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Conceptual origami paper plane pulling business finance growth chart line flying upwards on blue sky background.
Earnings
GSK’s Shingrix strategy shift drives sales beat even as vaccines slow
April 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Q1 earnings take off, Lilly strikes many deals, Regeneron notches historic approval, FDA raises questions
April 29, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Abstract creative art collage, market declines in the stock market. The concept of collapse or bankruptcy.
Earnings
Novartis’ sales dip as generics pressure intensifies, radioequivalents loom
April 28, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac