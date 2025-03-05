Irazú Oncology Secures Bridge Funding, Expands Leadership Team and Facilities

BALTIMORE, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irazú Oncology, LLC, a biotechnology company developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies, today announced the closing of bridge financing and key organizational developments, including the appointment of a Chief Medical Officer and expansion of its research facilities.

The financing will accelerate investigational new drug (IND) -enabling studies for Irazú’s lead candidate and support preparations for future clinical development. The company has appointed Mayukh Das, MBBS, as Chief Medical Officer and doubled its laboratory footprint at Connect Labs Baltimore (located in 4MLK within the University of Maryland BioPark in Baltimore, MD).

“This is a transformative period for Irazú as we prepare to advance our lead candidate into IND studies,” said Jeffrey Strovel, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Irazú Oncology. “The additional capital and Dr. Das’s deep expertise in immunotherapy development significantly strengthen our ability to deliver on our mission of developing accessible cancer treatments.”

Dr. Das brings extensive oncology drug development experience from leadership roles at global pharmaceutical companies. At Medimmune/AstraZeneca, he built clinical teams while leading the development of 15 new molecular entities. Previously, he held senior positions at Eli Lilly & Company.

“I am honored to join Irazú Oncology at this pivotal moment,” said Dr. Das. “The team has developed one of the most versatile immunotherapy platforms that I have encountered. By combining potent immune responses with low-cost manufacturing, Irazú’s Outer Membrane Vesicles (OMV) platform represents a creative approach to cancer immunotherapy.”

Irazú Oncology recently initiated Series A fundraising to advance its lead drug candidate toward clinical trials. The funding will support the company’s IND application filing with the FDA and enable preparation for first-in-human clinical studies. The company is backed by the Wexford SciTech Fund, University System of Maryland Momentum Fund, University of Maryland, Baltimore, Abell Foundation, TEDCO, and leading healthcare angel investors.

ABOUT IRAZÚ ONCOLOGY

Founded in 2022, Irazú Oncology is developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies using its proprietary Outer Membrane Vesicles (OMV) platform. The company’s technology harnesses engineered bacterial nanoparticles to deliver cancer antigens, potentially enabling more effective and accessible treatment options for cancer patients. Irazú combines scientific innovation with efficient manufacturing to advance its pipeline of cancer immunotherapies. Learn more at www.irazuoncology.com .

