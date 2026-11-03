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Press Releases

Ionis to hold third quarter 2026 financial results webcast

November 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

Webcast scheduled for Monday, November 9 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Monday, November 9 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results and highlight progress on key programs.



The webcast may be accessed at https://ir.ionis.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiometabolic disease and select areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.


Contacts

Ionis Investor Contact:
D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. – IR@ionis.com 760-603-2331

Ionis Media Contact:
Hayley Soffer – media@ionis.com – 760-603-4679

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