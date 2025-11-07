Invitation to the presentation of ALK’s first nine months (Q3) 2025 results on Thursday, 13 November 2025

ALK (ALKB.DC / OMX: ALK B) will publish its results for the first nine months (Q3) of 2025 in the morning on Thursday, 13 November 2025.

Later on the same day, the company will host a presentation for investors and analysts at 1:30 p.m. CET, where ALK’s management will comment on the results for the first nine months and the outlook and be available for questions.

ALK will be represented by Peter Halling, President & CEO, Claus Steensen Sølje, CFO and Per Plotnikof, VP, Head of IR.

Live audio webcast

The meeting will be audio webcasted live and be available for replay on ALK’s website.

Conference call

If you wish to participate via telephone, please register for the conference call by using this link: Registration - ALK 9M(Q3) 2025 - telephone conference and follow the instructions. You will receive an email from diamondpass@choruscall.com with dial-in details, including a passcode and a pin code. Please make sure to whitelist diamondpass@choruscall.com and/or check your spam filter. We advise you to register on the day before the call at the latest.

Presentation

The presentation will be available on ALK’s website shortly before the meeting starts.

