Invitation to presentations of Senzime’s first quarter 2026 report

Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime invites investors, analysts, and media to presentations of the first quarter report for 2026 on April 22. The report will be published at 08.00 am CEST the same day.

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, will present the Q1 report through a webcast that can be seen from 09.00 am CEST on Senzime's website https://www.senzime.com/investors

A Live Q&A, hosted by Gustaf Meyer, analyst at Redeye, will be aired at 11:00 am CEST via Redeyes platform. A recording of the Q&A will be published later the same day via Redeye's website https://www.redeye.se/company/senzime

Questions for the Q&A interview can be emailed in advance, no later than April 22, 10:00 am CEST, to gustaf.meyer@redeye.se

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

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Invitation to presentations of Senzime’s first quarter 2026 report

SOURCE: Senzime

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