Inventia Life Science Launches RASTRUM Validated Solutions to Accelerate Decision-Grade Data

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inventia Life Science today announced the launch of RASTRUM™ Validated Solutions, a new product offering designed to help drug discovery teams generate decision-grade data from human-relevant 3D cell models with greater speed, confidence, and reproducibility. Powered by the RASTRUM platform, Validated Solutions provide predefined model blueprints for reproducible, biologically relevant 3D data in a defined context of use.

Validated Solutions are part of Inventia Life Science’s broader workflow offering on RASTRUM, giving teams the option to start with a context-specific solution or develop and optimize their own with flexible tools and scientific support. Each Validated Solution includes a Protocol Pack that defines the inputs and parameters for model creation, alongside a Data Pack that validates the disease-specific biology captured by the model.

The first RASTRUM Validated Solutions released today are built for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and fibroblast activation. The PDAC model blueprint facilitates reproducible drug response studies in the context of tumor-stromal interactions. The Fibroblast Activation model blueprint supports controlled modeling of lung fibroblast activation and signaling, with applications for understanding these processes in the tumor microenvironment and in fibrotic disease initiation.

“RASTRUM Validated Solutions are about helping drug discovery teams get to decision-grade data faster,” said Cameron Ferris, PhD, Co-Founder and COO, Inventia Life Science. “RASTRUM Allegro already gives teams the speed and reproducibility needed for scalable 3D workflows. With Validated Solutions, we are building on that foundation with predefined model blueprints, built for a defined context of use, that will help teams adopt human-relevant 3D biology quickly and use it for stronger decisions. This is an important step in supporting the real-world implementation of NAMs in discovery workflows.”

“From a scientific perspective, Validated Solutions bring structure to what matters most: model design, biological confirmation, functional readouts, and expected performance in a specific use case,” said Sean Porazinski, PhD, Head of Scientific Programs, Inventia Life Science. “Scientists get a validated model blueprint that is already grounded in reproducible 3D biology, with deep molecular and functional analysis to give confidence in generating human-relevant insights.”

Additional RASTRUM Validated Solutions are scheduled for release later this year.

About Inventia Life Science

Inventia Life Science develops advanced 3D cell culture solutions that help researchers generate reproducible, biologically relevant in vitro models at scale. Built around the RASTRUM platform, Inventia combines precision drop-on-demand bioprinting, xeno-free tunable matrices, workflow-driven software, and scientific expertise to support disease modeling, mechanistic biology, and drug discovery. Inventia offers Validated Solutions, Discovery Mode, and Discovery Services to help teams match the right level of structure, flexibility, and support to their research needs. Together, these solutions help researchers reduce setup risk, integrate advanced 3D biology into standard lab workflows, and generate decision-grade data for better research decisions. To learn more, visit inventialifescience.com or explore RASTRUM Validated Solutions at inventialifescience.com/validated-solutions.

Media Contact:

Susan Harrison Uy, PhD

Inventia Life Science

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inventialifescience.com